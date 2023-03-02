Gay Canadian’s First Experience Of Marathon Sydney Mardi Gras Weekend Goes Viral

A TikTok of a gay Canadian tourist experiencing the marathon Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras weekend coupled with the addition of Sydney WorldPride has gone viral.

In the post, Canadian Chris Zou shares an update from Mardi Gras.

“I know I haven’t updated you guys since I came to Sydney,” Zou says.

“But honestly, I’m shocked that I am still alive. Because you guys – my mates – did not warn me about Mardi Gras.

‘When The Fuck Do These People Sleep’

“This is not just a regular party. You know, back at home, when you have a party, it would start at maybe 11 pm and end at 5 am and that’s considered a pretty wild night? But here no, no, no, no – you have a pre-party at someone’s place. And then you have a day party that starts at like, 2 or 3 pm. And then it ends at 10 pm. And I’m like, ‘oh, great! Now I can go home and sleep early’. No, no, no – you got to a night party after that that starts from 10 pm to like 5 am.

“Then there’s an after-party at someone’s place, that ends at 9 am. And then what? Brunch!

“When the fuck do these people sleep!”

Mardi Gras and WorldPride Are The Same

Also, Zou, thinking that Mardi Gras and WorldPride were separate events, decided to arrive earlier to “check out Mardi Gras.”

“Apparently all the Australians outside of Sydney knew about this,” Zou said.

“They’re all running away from the city.

Fresh Out Of Gay Juices

“Now they’re all going home checking out of our hotel. But my friends and I are stuck here for one more weekend, for WorldPride.

“And I don’t know if I have that much pride left in me,” Zou said, voice cracking.

“Oh my gosh, after this trip. I don’t know if I’m going to be gay. I don’t know if i’ll have any more gay juices left.”

TikTok users in the comments shared their advice, knowledge, and experiences.

“After-party? Mate, you experienced Kick Ons,” one commenter wrote.

Another person advised that, “Hydralyte is the key!!!”

“I’m actually screaming because this is me right now idk how Im surviving,” shared another.

“Welcome to Australia. We know how to party,” another comment read.