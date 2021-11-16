“The gays just know how to do stuff, and for some reason they’re always  obsessed with me,” muses the peerless Jennifer Coolidge in the trailer for  Netflix’s Single All the Way, one of a handful of new Christmas films with  LGBTQI content set to stream over the holiday season. 

Hallmark, Lifetime, and Netflix are amongst streaming platforms that are collectively  premiering around 143 new Christmas-themed films in 2021.

The 2020 Christmas movie slate was the first to feature several films with  LGBTQI content including Happiest Season, The Christmas SetupDashing in December, and A New York Christmas Wedding

This year the new crop of frothy & festive Christmas films also includes RuPaul’s The  Bitch Who Stole Christmas, The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls, and  Under the Christmas Tree, the first lesbian romance film ever made by  Lifetime. 

Single All the Way

Single All the Way, set to drop on December 2, stars Out actors Michael  Urie (Ugly Betty) and Luke Macfarlane (Brothers & Sisters), alongside  newcomer Philemon Chambers in the story of Peter, (Urie) an eternally  single guy who convinces his best friend Nick, (Chambers) to pose as his  boyfriend when they visit Peter’s family for Christmas.  

Trouble and madcap hijinks ensue when his family announce they have set  him up for a blind date with a sexy personal trainer (Macfarlane). Will Peter  fall for the dishy thirst trap trainer or will he come to his senses and realise  (as the rest of his family already has) that Nick is the perfect man for him?  

Urie told ET, “My mom is Kathy Najimy, my dad is Barry Bostwick and my  aunt is Jennifer Coolidge — if that isn’t some kinda gay Christmas miracle, I  don’t know what is.”  

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas (VH1) is the latest holiday offering from  RuPaul, who co-stars with Raven-Symoné, Anna Maria Horsford and Charo  as well as his Drag Race family including Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley  and Ross Mathews. Also making appearances are 20 Drag Race alumni  including Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Kylie Sonique Love, Peppermint,  Chad Michaels and Gottmik among many others. 

Mama Ru plays a fashion editor who sends a workaholic journalist to cover  the story of a Christmas obsessed town. While her mission is to dish the tea  about the preternaturally cheery townsfolk, she instead finds herself  competing in the town’s fabulous winter ball, and uncovers a plot that could  “destroy Christmas fore-evah!” 

Producer Randy Barbato said in a press statement, “There are 1,000  Christmas movies this year, but only one with drag queens. Christmas will  never be the same!”  

The Bitch Who Stole Christmas is set to premiere December 2.

The Christmas House 2: Deck those Halls

Jonathan Bennett, Brad  Harder, Robert Buckley, Treat Williams and Sharon Lawrence return in The Christmas House 2: Deck those Halls (Hallmark), a  sequel to The Christmas House, which was the first Hallmark film to feature a  same-sex couple.  

The sequel has brothers Mike (Buckley) and Brandon (Bennett) vying against each other in their bid to create the perfect Christmas house.  

Bennett took to social media to celebrate the reunion. “The Mitchell Family is  BAAAAACK!!! The Christmas House 2 is coming to @hallmarkchannel this  Christmas! Double the family double the fun!” posted Bennett. 

The original film generated high ratings (13 million total viewers) and good  reviews. While the relationship of the gay couple (played by Bennett and  Harder) wasn’t the focal point of the film, The Christmas House included a  subplot about gay adoption.  

In a 2020 interview with Good Morning America, Bennett said, “It’s the first  time you see two men in love starting their own family [on Hallmark Channel],  and that’s such a groundbreaking thing because representation is  important.” 

Bennett also told NBC News he was “proud of everyone at Hallmark Channel  for making the holiday table bigger and more welcoming and warmer this  year.” 

The Hallmark Channel has consistently received criticism for a lack of  diversity in its scripts and casting and for its removal of four commercials  from wedding planning company Zola featuring a lesbian wedding in 2019. 

The Christmas House was nominated for ‘Outstanding TV Movie or Limited  Series’ at the 2021 GLAAD Media Awards. 

Under The Christmas Tree

In Under The Christmas Tree (Lifetime), Ricki Lake, Elise Bauman, and  Tattiawna Jones star in the story of Charlie (Jones) who is searching for the  perfect Christmas tree for the Maine Governor’s holiday festivities. She finds  the tree inconveniently located in the backyard of a marketing exec Alma  (Bauman). Tensions flare, sparks fly and love blossoms as the women realise  the tree has brought them together, with the sugary help of a local  pâtissière (Lake). 

Under The Christmas Tree is set to begin airing from December 19. 

In an interview with TheWrap, Lifetime head of programming Amy Winter said, “It’s very important for us to feel like people can tune into Lifetime’s season and see themselves here… We don’t want to do something that feels  like an ‘Afterschool Special’ and it has to be a Christmas movie and it has to  be well-written and it has to be delightful.” 

“I feel like we’re the leader when it comes to Christmas and diversity and  inclusion and selecting great stories from all different walks of life,” Winter  said, “and that commitment will continue.” 

“Even though we’ve got Under the Christmas Tree, which is a real highlight,  we’ve got several others in the mix that are inclusive, whether they’re gay  couples or just characters, we’ve been trying to make sure that people are  represented across the board,” Winter said. 

