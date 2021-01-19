—

Gay adult performer, activist and OnlyFans star Matthew Camp narrowly escaped with his life last week after an unidentified person torched his home at Poughkeepsie, New York state.

Camp had the bought the historic house, known locally as ‘House Of Halloween’, in October 2019. The house had been owned formerly by Joe “Netherworld” Mendillo, a senior member of the Church of Satan, who died in January last year.

Camp has acted in movies like Getting Go: The Go Go Project and Hurricane Bianca: From Russia With Hate. On November 19, Camp was announced as an exclusive model for Men.com and later it was announced that he would star in a Tom of Finland: Gay Porn series.

Attack Captured On Camera

Camp and his roommate Six Carter were in the house at the time of the attack and escaped uninjured. On Monday, Camp posted images and video captured on CCTV camera that shows a person dressed in what looks like a hazmat suit walking up to the porch of the house on South Clinton Street carrying two large cans of gasoline.

A 12 second video posted on YouTube shows the attacker splashing the liquid on the front porch. The explosion caused by the fire woke Camp up. Reports said his bedroom was above the front porch. He had just moments to get himself and Carter out of the house, before it burnt down, according to his friends.

“This is what hate looks like… they poured gasoline on my home while I was sleeping and set it ablaze. I survived. I will not be silenced,” Camp posted on Twitter.

This is what hate looks like. 5:09am they poured gasoline on my home while I was I sleeping and set it ablaze. I survived. I will not be silenced. pic.twitter.com/aK1SnscvkF — Matthew Camp (@MatthewCampNYC) January 18, 2021

Hate Crime

Matthew Camp provided more information about the incident that occurred in the early hours on January 14, 2021, in an Instagram post.

“An arsonist poured gasoline on the front porch of my home and set it on fire in an apparent hate crime. I was asleep inside. I am alive to face this person one day but everything I have ever owned is gone. Share this story because queer people are still under attack all over the world. Our voices will not be silenced.”

Advertisement GoFundMe page set up by his friends has already raised over $56,000 in a day.

“The entire home eventually burned for 3+ hours leaving no personal possessions salvageable inside. Camera footage caught the attack and the perpetrator is being sought for attempted murder by the authorities,” said his friends on the GoFundMe page.

The Church Of Satan House

The Poughkeepsie Journal said that many other members of the Church of Satan have houses on the block that is called the “Wicthcraft district.” The Halloween House, called by that name because of the year-round Halloween decorations and devil sculptures, was built in 1900.

The Church of Satan does not actually worship the devil. The Church’s websites says that it is “dedicated to the acceptance of Man’s true nature – that of a carnal beast, living in a cosmos that is indifferent to our existence.” Church members told the Poughkeepsie Journal that they had put a “hex” on the suspected arsonist.

Camp on his social media believed that the attack was because of his sexuality as well as his activism for sex workers.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.