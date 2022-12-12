—

Gay adult film star Eric Hazen, more commonly known by his stage name Tyler Roberts, has passed away, his boyfriend has confirmed.

According to EdgeMediaNetwork, the adult performer was admitted to the hospital on November 12 where he was fighting for his life in the ICU after suffering multiple-organ failure. On Saturday, Roberts’ partner Aaron Thomas made an announcement on social media of Roberts’ passing.

Multiple Organ Failure

I am so heartbroken to share that my love @XXXTylerRoberts passed away yesterday. His family and I are grieving as Eric left a huge space behind that can’t easily be fixed. Lead with love and tell everyone you can you love them as if it’s the last. I love you Bubba. Rest now. pic.twitter.com/DndnBq2D7n — Aaron Thomas (@AaronThomasNYC) December 4, 2022

Roberts was on vacation in Palm Springs when he began experiencing multiple organ failure. A day after Roberts had been admitted to the hospital, a GoFundMe was organised in order to help fund medical costs and provide support to his family.

‘Love Of My Life’

On November 28, Thomas stated that Roberts’ kidneys had regained their function “coming back from end-stage kidney failure”, while his heart was unable to support him and would require a heart transplant in the future.

Thomas had called his partner a “fighter” and had thanked people who had donated to the GoFundMe and “have been checking in, donating, and sending good energy.”

In his post, Thomas dedicated a heartfelt message to his partner, calling him the “love of my life who showed what it was like to be loved unconditionally”.

GoFund Me Campaign To Cover Funeral Costs

Thomas thanked Roberts for his support and unconditional love during their time together, for “seeing who I am in full” and for “letting me love you as you are.”

“I know you told your Mum I was the one you’d spend the rest of your life with. You kept that promise. If I knew on the first day we met, what I know now, I wouldn’t change a thing. I’m so grateful to have known a love like yours. You don’t have to fight anymore Bubba. You can rest now honey, you deserve it,” Thomas wrote.

The GoFundMe will now be used to cover the costs of Roberts’ funeral. The page has currently raised over $14,000 USD of its $30,000 goal.