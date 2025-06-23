“F*cking Weird”: BNFC Kisses Opponent On Mouth At Weigh-In

A veteran UFC fighter has caused upset after kissing her opponent on the mouth without her consent during a weigh-in.

Kazakhstani mixed martial arts fighter Mariya Agapova and and Ohio-born Jessica Eye took part in a loaded final stare down on Friday at the BKFC 76 ceremonial weigh-ins.

The pair can be seen facing off and exchanging a few quiet words before Eye leans in to take her cowboy hat off, with Agapova taking the opportunity to kiss her right on the mouth.

“That’s so weird. So fucking weird,” Eye was heard saying after pushing her opponent away and wiping her mouth.

When questioned on her actions, a smiling Agapova told reporters, “She just came too close, like this,” before leaning into the journalist’s space.

Those in the industry seemed to find the kiss amusing, with the official Bare Knuckle FC Instagram account posting footage of the moment, above an all-caps, “MARIYA AGAPOVA JUST KISSED JESSICA EYE!”

“That’s foul, girl” says Eye of kiss

Speaking to an influencer interviewing her after the incident, Eye was asked if she had any words for Agapova following the unsolicited kiss.

“Next time you put your lips anywhere near my face, my fist is going to be down your mouth,” she said. “You won’t even be able to do that shit to anybody ever again. That’s foul, girl, it’s weird.”

Eye also took to Instagram before the fight, posting photos of the weigh in with the caption “You disrespected a warrior. Now you’re just fuel for the fire that’s about to burn your name,” alongside the hashtag “#kissmyfistweirdo”.

“I saw that and was like ‘oh no no no you did that to the wrong girl’,” commented one supporter. “Your time!! Let’s gooooooo!!!”

Meanwhile, others were concerned about the ethics of the incident.

“That’s technically sexual assault,” one user wrote.

“Did we all just watch seggual assault occur?” asked another.

However, Agapova’s morally dubious attempt at a display of dominance didn’t pay off, with Eye going on to win every round of the fight against her opponent.

“These bruises heal but the evil lives on,” Eye shouted to the crowd. “That’s what you guys came here for. Are you not entertained?”