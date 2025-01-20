Gay Tik Tok Star Max Balegde Drops Into The Celebrity Jungle

Overnight Channel 10 launched the latest season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, this year announcing the inclusion of gay Tik Tok star Max Balegde.

Max is one of eleven celebrities who entered the jungle on Sunday night.

While many in Australia may not be familiar with his face, millions of people online definitely are.

Max Balegde: Tik Tok star enters the jungle

It’s no secret that the cast list of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here often lends itself more towards ‘who’s that?’ than the who’s who of Australian celebs.

However that being said it seems often the lesser known celebs seem to do better and last the longest on the program as viewers meet them and learn to love their personalities.

Producers have an eye for recruiting talent for the program that offer entertaining television regardless of how small their star may be or how long ago it may have stopped shining.

A tactic often used by producers to draw in a wider audience is casting both international talent and of course those with a strong following online, enter Max Balegde.

Max was dropped into the celebrity jungle on Sunday night and immediately proved his entertainment value as he commenced oversharing with his camp mates.

“I have been battling the most violent diarrhoea of my life for the past two days” he told them within minutes of meeting them.

“I’m literally putting all of my energy into making sure I don’t shit myself on national TV right now” he continued much to the amusement of his camp mates.

But just who is Max Balegde?

Although Max is best known as a British personality, you can’t miss that accent, he has accumulated fans across the globe.

Initially starting out as a comedian Max’s online videos swelled in popularity as he accumulated literally millions of followers who adore his camp, quirky and endearing personality.

Since then he has branched out with his online content, now also walking the red carpets and interviewing some of the biggest stars in the world as well as hosting his podcast, The Useless Hotline.

He currently has 3.6 million followers on Tik Tok with over 392 million views on his videos.

Just last year he went viral on Tik Tok after posting a video defending pop singer Chappell Roan following complaints she made about the behaviour of her fans.

“It’s overwhelming when people come over to you [who] you don’t know and ask for a picture, a video, and they stalk you… has anybody thought how that would feel for a second?” Baledge posted in a video that amassed hundreds of thousands of responses and was shared across the internet.

If his popularity is anything to go by Max will certainly be making a splash in the celebrity jungle, he will be playing to raise money for LGBTQIA+ charity Minus 18.

He also joined by queer comedian Geraldine Hickey who also entered the jungle on Sunday night.

Hickey is an incredibly well known face on the Australian comedy scene and has appeared on countless television programs.

They are joined by comedy legend Dave Hughes, reality television darling and two time Big Brother winner Reggie Bird, 90’s television host Nicki Buckley as well as sporting champs Sam Thaiday, Shayna Jack, Zach Tuohy.

Rounding out the group are several other Bachelor/Love Island/Married At First sight contestants, Matty Johnson, Tina Provis and Samantha Moitzi.

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here continues on Channel 10 tonight with another Celebrity set to enter the jungle.