Many will wake up this morning in Australia, as in other parts of the world, still reeling after images of domestic terrorists storming Capitol Hill in Washington DC flooded news services and social media yesterday.

The riots of course came in the wake of Donald Trump’s continued and unfounded calls of fraud and vote tampering in the 2020 American elections. The riots themselves, interrupted Congress for six hours, leaving four dead, including a female pro-Trump supporter who was shot dead by police, and many more injured.

Police in Washington DC confirmed they had also found two pipe bombs, one outside the Democratic National Committee and one outside the Republican National Committee.

Among the slew of white supremacists, QAnon followers and the rest of Trumps motely gang of supporters, were members of the Gays For Trump group. Founded in 2016 by political commentator and one-time political candidate Peter Boykin the group has long tried to convince the American public, and most importantly voters, that Trump is one of the most pro-LGBTQI presidents in recent history.

footage posted to social media in the wake of yesterday's unprecedented violence and attack on American democracy, pride flags are clearly seen being flown amid the violent protest groups. Many other posts show a large number of Gays For Trump members in attendance.

Of course, it’s more a case of the blind leading the blind. If anyone bothered to take even the briefest glance at Trumps time in office, it would be clear that far from being a supporter of the American LGBTQI communities. His disastrous time in office has done more damage to the rights of this minority than any other president in recent times.

According to GLAAD, Trump attacked the LGBTQI community a total of 180 times and not only did Trump rollback protections for LGBTQI people in housing, citizenship, education, healthcare, employment and the military, his time in office led to the deadliest year for transgender murders in 2020.

However, the attempts to overthrow the election results failed, with members of Congress having confirmed late last night that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will indeed take office on January 20. News that should come as welcome relief, given Biden has already promised his government would move to pass the Equality Act during his first 100 days as president. A movie which would eliminate discrimination for LGBTQI while also vowing to reverse the transgender military ban, calling transgender equality the ‘civil rights issue of our time’.