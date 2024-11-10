Get Witchy At The Wicked Ball In Brisbane This November

Michael James
November 10, 2024
Get Witchy At The Wicked Ball In Brisbane This November
Gather up your baddest witches and fly down to the Wickham Hotel in Brisbane for the Wicked Ball and celebrate the biggest movie of the year!
Featuring DJs spinning Wicked tracks mixed in with your favourite party pop it will be a fabulous night for broadway divas and pop princesses alike!
Don’t forget to dress up for the night, the most Wicked outfits can win themselves some fabulous prizes, including a $100 Bar Tab up for grabs.
The night will include Wicked themed drinks like the Defying Gravi-Tini, Elphaba’s Green Elixir, Popular Punch.
As well as free bubble blowers, witch hats, wands and a green glitter bar!
When: Saturday November 30, 8pm
Where: The Wickham Hotel, Fortitude Valley
Tickets: Available to purchase online

