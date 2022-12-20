—

Have you ever been ghosted? No, I’m not talking about a sweaty, gritty session of lovemaking next to a pottery wheel to the strains of Unchained Melody or a conversation with a demonic form three feet above their bed covers (there is no Dana, only Zuul) – I’m talking about one of the more recently coined terms to describe when someone you’ve been forming a relationship with, romantic or otherwise, suddenly (or gradually) removes themselves completely from your life – ghosting.

‘Friends’ Talked About Ghosting in the Early 2000s

A relatively recent example from before our digital obsession, ‘Friends’ touched on the subject when eternal pop culture sensation, Jennifer Coolidge guest starred and Monica and Phoebe discuss how to ‘cut out’ their recently returned acquaintance due to her objectionable behaviour.

When Monica asks Chandler if he’s ever done that to anyone, he replies “Nope, had it done to me though. Feels Good.” Behold, the early 2000s version of Ghosting.

Live footage of me showing my friends the latest Tiktok dance I learned 😅 #friends #JenniferCoolidge pic.twitter.com/mSxxgLzDJx — Rock On Ruby (@RockonrubyLtd) June 12, 2021

Anyone who has had this unpleasant experience happen to them can attest to the fact that it does not. Feel. Good.

And why do people do this to each other? Is it a lack of character or maturity to actually tell someone that you are no longer interested in investing in a relationship with them and that it would be better for everyone if you went your seperate ways?

There are certainly some people out there who just like to cause pain to other people and want to watch the world burn and the act of ghosting someone by cutting them out of their life without any notice to the other person, allows them to revel in the pain and confusion of that person as they try to come to terms with the sudden withdrawal of contact.

Just one of those peculiar human traits, though if you yourself have enough battle armour on to weather that storm, you should console yourself with the fact you dodged a bullet because this obviously immature person decided to let you go – there is a chance to salvage your ego and mental health if you can look at the experience through the positive lens that you escaped!