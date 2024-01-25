GLAAD Asks Mark Zuckerberg To Make Public Statement Over Anti-Trans Hate Post Case

News
Shibu Thomas
January 25, 2024
GLAAD Asks Mark Zuckerberg To Make Public Statement Over Anti-Trans Hate Post Case
Image: Mark Zuckerberg. Image: Facebook

GLAAD, the world’s largest LGBTQ media advocacy organisation, has called on Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, to take immediate action against anti-transgender hate content on its platforms, following a recent ruling by the Oversight Board. 

In the case known as “Post in Polish Targeting Trans People,” Meta’s original decision to keep a Facebook post containing violent speech targeting transgender individuals was overturned by the board on January 16, 2024. The post, advocating for transgender people to commit suicide, featured an image of a striped curtain in the colours of the transgender flag with a text overlay in Polish reading: ‘New technology. Curtains that hang themselves.’

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis demanded a response from Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, stating, “I personally want to hear Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg tell the world, today, that his company cares about the safety, rights, and dignity of transgender people.”

Content Moderation Policy Has Failed

GLAAD urged Meta to address the enforcement gaps and create and share an action plan to combat the epidemic of anti-trans hate on Facebook, Instagram, and Threads.

In July 2023, GLAAD published an open letter, that was signed by 250+ LGBTQ and ally celebrities, including Elliot Page, Laverne Cox, Shawn Mendes, Ariana Grande, and Alyssa Milano. The letter demanded that major social media companies, including Meta, develop and publicly share a plan of action to combat anti-trans hate on their platforms. To date, there has been no public response from the companies.

Jenni Olson, Senior Director of GLAAD’s Social Media Safety Program, called the ruling a powerful statement. “Meta must urgently improve development and enforcement of their policies to better serve the safety, privacy, and expression of all of their users across all of their platforms,” said Olson. 

Despite Meta’s hate speech policy prohibiting content that targets people based on protected characteristics, the case revealed a significant failure in content moderation. Meta failed to act on users reporting the post and it was only after the Oversight Board’s intervention that Meta removed it. 

GLAAD said its research highlighted the real-world harms of online anti-LGBTQ threats and violence, including a chilling effect on LGBTQ freedom of expression and the traumatic impact of exposure to slurs and hateful conduct.



You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Over 75 % Of Young Queer Australians Face Abuse From Parents, Authority Figures: Study
January 24, 2024 | Christine Lai

Over 75 % Of Young Queer Australians Face Abuse From Parents, Authority Figures: Study
National News News
See Kokomo City At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

See Kokomo City At Mardi Gras Film Festival 2024
News Screen Sydney What's on
Music From Queer Films: Performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet
January 24, 2024 | Contributor

Music From Queer Films: Performed by the Sydney Cello Quartet
News Screen Sydney What's on
Dr Liz Bradshaw Named Lead Curator For Sydney’s LGBT Museum Qtopia
January 23, 2024 | Douglas Magaletti

Dr Liz Bradshaw Named Lead Curator For Sydney’s LGBT Museum Qtopia
New South Wales News
‘Good Riddance’: Scott Morrison Announces He Is Retiring
January 23, 2024 | Shibu Thomas

‘Good Riddance’: Scott Morrison Announces He Is Retiring
National News News
Lesbian Couple Told By Wedding Venue Owner That Marriage Is Between A Man And A Woman
January 23, 2024 | Christine Lai

Lesbian Couple Told By Wedding Venue Owner That Marriage Is Between A Man And A Woman
News