—

“Do you know these gays?… these gays, they’re trying to murder me!” Jennifer Coolidge delivered perhaps 2022’s most memed dialogue in season 2 of HBO Max hit show The White Lotus.

Now, Golden Globes 2023 host and out comedian Jerrod Carmichael has delivered an ‘apology’ to the actor, on behalf of some ‘evil gays’ who targeted the heiress Tanya McQuoid (played by Coolidge) in the show.

Advertisement

Jennifer Coolidge Wins Golden Globe

Later in the evening, Coolidge went on to win a Golden Globe in the Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series category.

“I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened is they get sort of fizzled by life. I thought I was going to be the queen of Monaco even though someone else did it. And then you get older and think, ‘Oh, what the fuck is going to happen? And, Mike White, you have given me hope. You’ve given me a new beginning… You changed my life in a million different ways,” said Coolidge, to Mike White, the director of The White Lotus, who was in the audience and moved him to tears.

Jennifer Coolidge presents the awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/0tCDVio3Sn — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2023

“If you don’t know Mike White, this is what you should know: He is worried about the world, he’s worried about people, he’s worried about friends of his that aren’t doing well. He’s worried about animals! He really is one of the greatest people,” Coolidge continued. “You make people want to live longer — and I didn’t! Mike, I love you to death.”

Advertisement

Ryan Murphy: It’s Hard Being An LGBTQ Kid In America

There were other queer moments during the awards ceremony. Out gay television writer and producer Ryan Murphy received the Carol Burnett award.

“When I was a young person at home in the ’70s watching The Carol Burnett Show, I never ever saw a person like me getting an award or even being a character on a TV show. It’s hard being an LGBTQ kid in America. In fact, all over the world, then and now. And I have one word for you: Florida,” said Murphy.

Advertisement

jennifer coolidge we will get you your emmy at all cost! #TheWhiteLotus pic.twitter.com/KZG2pdzLoD — out of context the white lotus (@oocwhitelotus) December 12, 2022

Murphy also gave a shout-out to Pose star MJ who last year became the first out trans actress to win a Golden Globe.

Other shows and films with queer storylines also took major awards. Cate Blanchett won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture award for her role as the fictional lesbian conductor of the Berlin Philharmonic in Tár. Zendaya won Best Television Actress – Drama Series for her role as a queer teen in Euphoria. Everything Everywhere All At Once, which has queer characters won two awards – for Michelle Yeoh (Best Actress) and Ke Huy Quan (Best Supporting Actor).





