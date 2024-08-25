Government’s Census Decision Sparks Outrage In The LGBTQIA+ Community

The federal government’s decision to exclude questions about gender, sexual orientation, and variations in sex characteristics from the 2026 Census has been met with widespread criticism from LGBTQIA+ advocates.

The announcement, has been labelled a betrayal by Equality Australia, which had been pushing for these inclusions to ensure the community is properly counted for the first time.

The 2026 census will not include the LGBTQIA+ community

In a shock announcement the Albanese government have today announced the 2026 census questions will not ask about gender, sexual orientation, and variations in sex characteristics again.

Peak bodies around the country have today expressed their outrage at the decision and its long term impacts on LGBTQIA+ Australians.

“The federal government has betrayed LGBTQIA+ people around Australia who will again be rendered invisible in 2026 because the census won’t ask appropriate questions about who they are and how they live,” said Anna Brown, CEO of Equality Australia.

She expressed frustration that this decision would continue to make LGBTQIA+ communities feel invisible and demeaned, especially after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) had included these topics in its proposed shortlist for the census.

This decision has been particularly devastating for those who had hoped the 2026 Census would correct the shortcomings of the 2021 Census, which failed to count LGBTQIA+ people who were single, trans, gender diverse, intersex, or living in same-sex relationships.

Despite a statement of regret from the ABS last year, acknowledging the distress caused by the omission, the federal government has opted not to proceed with the recommended changes.

Anna Brown highlighted the broader implications of this decision: “Governments need reliable data to inform the delivery of vital services and make decisions about our future, and yet we still don’t know how many LGBTQIA+ people there are in Australia or where they live.”

This sentiment was echoed by Mx April Long, a non-binary parent who had previously lodged a human rights complaint against the ABS. Long expressed deep disappointment, saying, “Every person and every family deserve to be counted. The 2021 census rendered us invisible, and today’s decision ensures that invisibility extends into 2026 and beyond.”

The absence of these questions in the 2026 Census is seen by many as a missed opportunity to gather crucial data that could inform healthcare and social services for LGBTQIA+ people. Nicky Bath, CEO of LGBTIQ+ Health Australia (LHA), condemned the decision, stating, “This is a devastating and baffling decision that will retain the significant data gaps needed to address the pervasive health and wellbeing disparities that we continue to live with.”

Dr. Morgan Carpenter, CEO of Intersex Human Rights Australia (IHRA), also criticised the government’s stance, warning, “Without meaningful inclusion in the 2026 Census, we won’t have good, reliable data on the health and circumstances of people with innate variations of sex characteristics. Worse than this, if the next census is the same as the last, it will collect data that is meaningless.”

The decision marks a significant setback for the LGBTQIA+ community, with advocates warning of the long-term consequences for visibility, healthcare, and policy planning.