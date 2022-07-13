—

TV show host Graham Norton has reportedly married his partner, who has yet to be publicly named.

The Irish TV and radio personality got married to his partner and then hosted a ceremony to celebrate the wedding in Cork where 120 guests were in attendance, reported The Irish Examiner.

Norton was said to have brought family and friends over to celebrate at the four-star Bantry House, a home situated on the Wild Atlantic Way in the southwest of Ireland. Bantry House was closed to the public for Norton and his new-husband’s private reception.

‘Easier If I Was Straight’

Though pretty private about his personal life, The Graham Norton Show presenter spoke to The Sunday Mirror in 2015, explaining how he believed it would be easier to find someone if he were straight.

“This will sound sexist but that doesn’t mean it’s any less true. If I were a straight man, my female partner would have a role in the eyes of society. She would be the mother of my children, my hostess, the person on my arm at red carpet events. She would have a defined function,” Norton said.

Dating For Over A Year: Report

One report said that Norton and his husband have been dating for over a year. Norton has previously dated boy band singer Kristian Seeber, who is well known today as RuPaul Drag Race seat Tina Burner. The couple broke up in 2006. Norton also dated Trevor Patterson between 2011-2013 and was in a relationship with music marketing consultant Andrew Smith, before they broke it off in 2015.

The Irish TV host has also spoken in the past about how he’s preferred being on his own because there is less pressure than when he finds himself in a relationship.

“The older you get, the less right you have to be fussy and yet the older you get the fussier you become, so oddly when your standards should be dropping you find them getting higher. You see younger friends starting relationships and you know how that story ends. You just sit there and wait for the end.”

The presenter has been back in his hometown Cork for the summer, recording his UK radio show for Virgin Radio, embracing working remotely prior to the celebration of the nuptials.





