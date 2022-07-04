—

Celebrity hairdresser Joh Bailey married long-time partner Michael Christie in Broome last week.

Initially planning to have a grand ‘fats homosexual wedding ceremony’ in Bowral back in 2020, the Covid-19 pandemic pushed them to delay the wedding.

“Having had to cancel and change plans many times due to Covid, this celebration turned into one of the most magical days of our lives,” Bailey told The Daily Telegraph.

“I’m so content and happy with the life Michael and I have created, and I’m so excited about the future.”

The original guest list included broadcaster Alan Jones and Real Housewives of Sydney star Nicole Gazal O’Neil.

According to Private Sydney, the wedding was scheduled to be held at Bailey’s ‘Wideacre’ estate in the NSW Southern Highlands.

The Southern Highlands estate was purchased by the couple in 2016 for $2.05 million and revamped into a more luxurious property and has since been listed to sell at $3.2 million on Belle Property Bowral.

The celebrity hairdresser has had a long list of stars in his clientele, including the likes of Olivia Newton-John, Eva Longoria, Cate Blanchett, Miranda Kerr, and Kylie Minogue.

Bailey opened up about having to postpone his wedding ceremony in 2020 and the difficulties of planning a new date during the height of Covid, when a lot of things were up in the air.

“It was all we could do, no one could predict how this was going to go and the last thing we needed was the fear,” Bailey said.