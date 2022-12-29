—

Fun ways to party and ring in the new year. Photo: Evie's Disco Diner/Facebook

What a year it has been! Everyone at Star Observer hopes you all had a good Christmas and have a safe New Years’ Eve with these fun events lined up. Here’s to a good 2023:

HAUSofFUN! – Hot GAY Fridays!

A fabulous show where the circus meets cabaret, burlesque, drag, sideshow, gender manipulations, and feats of weirdness! Be treated to a fun time with the rotating casts of hosts: Ruby Slippers, Tash York, and Bettie Rosé.

All queens are gorgeous and talented, ensuring you’ll be in for a good time.

When: 7 pm Friday 30th December 2022

Where: DT’s Hotel, 164 Church Street Richmond

Price: $5-$66.97

New Year’s Eve (thursgay style)

2 party floors of typical thursgay fun! You’ll be guaranteed to ring in the new year in queer style. There’s also the first Lip Sync For Your Piiint!! And drag stars Cerulean, Glosee and Bettie Rosé perform with Thursgay DJs Zen, Cherubimbaby, Pablo, Sailor V and Leather Locklear.

When: 9 pm Saturday 31st December 2022 til 3 am Sunday 1st January 2023

Where: Wows & Creams, 97 Smith Street Fitzroy

Price: $20

NEW YEARS EVIE! Dexy Disco Special

Celebrate the incoming new year in disco style at Evie’s Disco Diner. The party starts at 7 pm, with DJs supplying the night with sexy, sleazy, and downright dirty disco.

Drink specials happening all night.

When: 7 pm Saturday 31st December 2022 til 1 am Sunday 1st January 2023

Where: Evie’s Disco Diner, 323 Gertrude Street Fitzroy

Price: Free but reserving a spot is highly recommended

New Years’ Eve Party @ DT’s Hotel

Another spot filled by DT’s Hotel, celebrate the new year with the campiest drag performers – Sondra, Nova China, and Suzie Ridge.

Between the delicious food, beautiful cocktails and alcohol, and the gorgeous and talented drag queens, you won’t be bored as the clock counts down to midnight!

When: 6 pm Saturday 31st December 2022

Where: DT’s Hotel, 164 Church Street Richmond

Price: $5.65 – $20