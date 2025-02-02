Huge Crowds Turn Out For Midsumma Pride Despite Controversy

Thens of thousands of people have come together today to celebrate Midsumma Pride, despite recent controversy surrounding the event.

Members of the community joined community groups and politicians to celebrate the annual event marching the streets of Melbourne.

However the event went ahead despite police and paramedics withdrawing from the event following a uniform ban.

Huge crowds turn out for Midsumma Pride March

Midsumma 2025 pride march kicked off being led by the Dykes on Bikes procession as well as Boon Wurrung elders and a Rainbow Aboriginal Float.

Over 7,000 marchers were accompanied by the Victorian premier Jacinta Allan and Equality Minister Vicki Ward.

“Even though it’s 2025, we are seeing efforts not just to wind back the gains of equality that have been made over the past 30 years but worse, to continue to marginalise, continue to inflict hate and hurt on our LGBTIQA+ community,” the premier said.

“And I say to any right wing leader who wants to take their cues or take their notes from the MAGA movement in the USA that they have to come through me, come through the Victorian Government and come through the Victorian community first who very resoundingly stand in support of our LGBTIQA+ community.”

The 2025 celebration marked three decades of the event and was as vibrant as ever.

Joining the event for the first time this year was PWDA, People with Disability Australia, the national cross-disability rights and representative organisation and national peak body for LGBTQIA+ people with disability.

40 PWDA members marched in the event for the first time and joined over 45,000 participants for the Midsumma Festival celebrations.

“We march because LGBTQIA+ people with disability belong in every space – proudly, unapologetically, and with the full freedom to be themselves. Our presence at Midsumma is a powerful statement against the invisibility and exclusion that too many in our community still face,” said PWDA President Trinity Ford.

Paramedics and Police withdraw from 2025 event

Despite many joining the celebrations, this year there were notable absences from two government organisations.

In recent weeks Midsumma Festival announced they would be prohibiting the wearing of workplace uniforms during the march, including those worn by police and paramedics.

The initial decision drew criticism and praise alike from the community, however sparked a decision from Victoria Police.

In a statement they announced they would not be marching in the 2025 event.

“Unfortunately, Victoria police will not be taking part in this year’s pride march,” the spokesperson said.

“We had asked organisers for permission to march in uniform without tactical equipment as in previous years but this was declined.”

Just days before the event, despite 60 members of Ambulance Victoria expressing interest in marching, the organisation announced they would not formally be marching in the event.

“We know our people are proud of their profession, their uniform and the trust with which they are held by the community,” they wrote in an email to members.

“We hope that the issues that led to Ambulance Victoria and other organisations withdrawing from the 2025 event can be resolved so that we can proudly participate in 2026.”

The uniform ban remains a trial by Midsumma Festival, based on community feedback and consultation.

“Midsumma has been involved in ongoing discussions with stakeholders including Victoria Police and Victorian Government representatives for many months regarding Pride March and has received extensive feedback from our diverse communities” they said.

“Midsumma will trial a new process which involves participants in the march not wearing formal workplace uniforms.

“This change will impact only a small number of groups who regularly march at Pride March but could have a significant positive impact for many in our communities.”