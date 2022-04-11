—

Ian Roberts, the first openly gay rugby league player, has called out the NRL, New Zealand Warriors, and North Queensland Cowboys for their slow reaction time in the wake of a homophobic slur shouted during a game, on Friday night.

Roberts was disappointed that it took the club two days to respond to the slur and cited the Josh Cavallo incident in January as a positive example of what should have been done in this case.

Warriors player Marcelo Montoya has been identified as the player that used a homophobic slur against Cowboys player Kyle Feldt. During Friday’s game, Montoya, who had floored Feldt in a tackle, could be heard in the broadcast audio saying “get up Kyle, you f****t”.

Montoya, who apologised for the slur, will plead guilty to the NRL judiciary. He will reportedly receive a two-game suspension with his guilty plea reducing that to one game.

Club statement regarding an on-field comment made during Friday night’s match. Read: https://t.co/qxXxUBEy5o pic.twitter.com/t69pNbksTF — Vodafone Warriors (@NZWarriors) April 11, 2022

‘There Needed to be a Quicker Response’

Thank you @didiforget for endlessly standing up for our #LGBTQ communities. We stand with you in calling for the @NRL to act to urgently “draw a line in the sand” over players using homophobic slurs via @dailytelegraph https://t.co/ypFyaImc4c pic.twitter.com/9axtRzjFEu — Councillor Linda Scott (@ClrLindaScott) April 11, 2022

In an interview with the Sydney Morning Herald, Roberts said, “I’m obviously disappointed about the incident, it’s saddening, I understand things are said in the heat of the moment, but there needed to be a quicker response from the clubs and the NRL.

“To leave it for two days … what was said was very audible over the telecast.

“I don’t care if someone calls me ‘f—-t’ but I’ve said it so many times, there are people out in the suburbs and regional areas who are really struggling with their sexual identity, and those comments have consequences.

“What the soccer did with Josh Cavallo at the start of the year, the crowd attacked Josh with homophobic slurs, but they came out the next day and said they would not tolerate such behaviour.

“By doing so they embraced the LGBTIQA+ community. That’s what disappointed me with the league. Had they made statements straight away, that to me is embracing inclusion.

“I work with the NRL, we do an inclusion program, and they’re great, but it’s times like this when things play out … sport has the power to bridge gaps in society.”

On its website the @NRL state they support #LGTBTIQA+ people and are vocal supporters of eliminating discrimination. I have waited for a statement from @NRL, @NZWarriors or my old club @nthqldcowboys – but nothing! https://t.co/M5Sdez9bKA — Ian Roberts (he/him) (@didiforget) April 10, 2022

In January, Melbourne Victory fans had yelled homophobic abuse at Cavallo during a match.

Shortly after, Cavallo called out the abuse on social media and was greeted with support from celebrities, athletes, and members of the LGBTQI community and its allies. Melbourne Victory immediately condemned the abuse.

If you feel distressed reading the story, you can reach out to support services.

For 24 hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14

For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.