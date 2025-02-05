Inaya Day & Greg Gould Pay Tribute To Quincy Jones In One-Night-Only Sydney Show

International dance icon and pop singer Inaya Day returns to Sydney with Australian singing sensation Greg Gould next month for The Quincy Jones Experience.

The pair will be joining forces to deliver a show stopping evening in tribute to the late and great Quincy Jones.

But they are in Sydney for one night only!

Inaya Day and Greg Gould pay tribute to Quincy Jones

Inaya Day is an internationally best selling artist who many may be familiar with from the hit 1998 song Horny.

The cheeky song went on to dominate the charts, topping the Billboard Dance Charts and infecting dance floors around the world.

Since then Day has released and starred in countless hit songs around the world including Can’t Stop Dancing, Nasty Girl and her follow up song Hold Your Head Up High.

She joins Australia’s Got Talent alumni and vocal powerhouse Greg Gould who recently saw his album Strings Attached debut at number 4 on the ARIA Australian Albums chart.

Together these two incredible talents will join forces with their six piece all star band to pay tribute to Emmy, Oscar, Tony and Grammy award winning producer, arranger and composer Quincy Jones.

Jones is known for working with some of the biggest names in the world including Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin and his work on films such as The Wiz & The Color Purple.

Inaya and Greg will take audiences through his amazing body of work including songs from Thriller through to Fly Me To The Moon, It’s My Party, Stomp, Give Me The Night and of course all the groundbreaking songs from The Wiz & The Color Purple.

“Performing with Inaya is always a so special but this time it’s even more special it’s with our amazing live band” said Gould.

“Quincy Jones was a genius and changed the world of music. We created this show a few years back but it’s gonna hit different this time. It’s gonna be an honest tribute to a great man of music.”

Inaya is equally excited to be returning and performing again with Greg.

“I love performing with my friend, the dynamic Greg Gould. It’s gonna be a fabulous night” she says.

“There’s no better musical home for me than a stage with a live band! We were planning these shows months before the great Quincy Jones’s passing and it means so much more now to be able to pay homage to him now. What a legacy!”

“So thrilled to be back coming back to Australia to make some beautiful music and celebrate with you all!”

The pair will be appearing for one night only in Sydney and Melbourne this March with tickets still available online.

They will perform at The Camelot Lounge on Thursday March 6 before heading to Melbourne to perform at The Toff on March 7.