Incredible Human Being: Fallen Queensland Firefighter’s Partner Pays Tribute 

Izabella “Izzy” Nash, a brave Queensland firefighter, died tragically last month after sustaining injuries while responding to a factory fire at Slacks Creek.

At a public memorial last week, Izzy’s partner Bec Weinert paid tributes and remembered her as an “incredible human being”.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Opposition Leader David Crisafulli, fellow firefighters, friends and family members gathered on May 22, to pay their tributes to the heroic 46-year-old firefighter.

“Izz was an incredible human being, resembling a pillar of strength, she was the matriarch of her family, she was the confidante, the teacher, the mediator, the MacGyver,” said Weinert.

“My life with Izz has been one packed full of adventure and memory. We’ve explored new countries and camped and travelled our way around Australia… It was here in the freedom, the vastness and the unexplored that she found peace… Our life together was full.”

Advertisements

Weinert described Izzy as her “rock” and the “most determined person”she had ever known.

“I will miss that you would select a show on TV and fall asleep in minutes. I will miss our conversations…our future together and exploring life with you. You are my person and I am yours. I may not have got to spend as long with you as I would have liked, but I am blessed for the time that we did share. Until we meet again. I miss you, always,” added Weinert.

‘Izzy Will be Missed’

On May 2, fire services responded to a factory fire on the Pacific Highway, Slacks Creek. Izzy sustained critical injuries and she passed away in the hospital, surrounded by family. Senior Firefighter Lia Drew was also rushed to the hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Izzy was in the military before joining the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services in 2014.

“In the years that followed, Izzy worked at many Brisbane Region stations and across all shifts, but Acacia Ridge became her home station and A Shift her work family,” the organisation said in a statement on Facebook.

“Izzy had an immense passion for, and dedication to, not only the FRS but also her colleagues and the broader community. She was a highly-valued member of the firefighter family, and will be so very missed by all.”

Izzy Made A Difference

At the emotional memorial service held at Nissan Arena at Nathan, her fellow firefighters remembered Izzy as a brave firefighter who was there for others. “Izzy has left this life, and her living made a difference and will continue to do so,” said Derek Whitehouse, QFES Chaplain.

QFES acting commissioner Mike Wassing said Izzy was “driven by a sense of purpose… a desire to be there for others in times of emergency.”

“Izzy’s drive and desire were clear to everyone when they worked with her,” said Wassing. Izzy’s name will be added to the National Emergency Services Memorial in Canberra, according to QFES acting superintendent Steve Bates, reported ABC.





