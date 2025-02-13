Inquest Into ‘Unnatural’ Death of The Vivienne Adjourned For Investigation

Celebrity Drag Entertainment Movies & TV News
Michael James
February 13, 2025
Inquest Into ‘Unnatural’ Death of The Vivienne Adjourned For Investigation
Image: Image: The Vivienne/Facebook

Following the passing of Drag Race star The Vivienne earlier this year an inquest has been opened into their death.

The inquest has found the star passed away due ‘unnatural causes’ in January this year.

Now it has been announced that further investigations are required.

The Vivienne died of ‘unnatural causes’

On January 5 this year James Lee Williams, also known as The Vivienne, was found dead in their bathroom at their home in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester.

Following the discovery of the body of thirty two year old star police deemed that there were “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding their death.

However when an inquest was opened into the death of The Vivienne on February 12 in Warrington it was determined that there was an “unnatural cause of death.”

When presented with this news the coroner, Victoria Davies, made the decision to adjourn the inquest until June 30, allowing for further investigations to take place.

“Given the unnatural cause of death identified on post-mortem testing it is appropriate for me to formally open the inquest into the death of James Lee Williams,” she said.

No further details relating to the cause of death were released at the time.

News of the death of the Drag Race UK Season One winner rocked the international Drag community when it broke earlier this year with many Drag Race alumni and celebrities paying tribute to the star.

The news came just weeks before the international drag convention Drag Con UK in London was set to commence.

Both organisers and RuPaul paid touching tributes to The Vivienne at the event.

“We want to focus on love and we are going to remember our dear The Vivienne with love, life and happiness because that’s what she was all about,” he declared.

“She would love for you to live your lives, to be free, to have a lot of fun and to spread it around.”

Following this the cast of Drag Race UK Season One came together for a moments silence to honour The Vivienne before walking the pink carpet together.

Organisers of Drag Con also set up the booth that was reserved for the star as a memorial for fans to pay tributes and leave messages.

In the following weeks hundreds of fans attended a vigil in Liverpool to farewell and pay their respects before the official funeral was held in Bodelwyddan where friends and family attended for their final goodbye.

The inquest into their death will resume on June 30, 2025.

You May Also Like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

 

related articles

Pia Miranda Gives Career-Best Performance As Homophobic Villain in ‘Invisible Boys’
February 13, 2025 | Michael James

Pia Miranda Gives Career-Best Performance As Homophobic Villain in ‘Invisible Boys’
Books Entertainment Movies & TV News
Steamy New Photos Released For The Upcoming Queer Netflix Drama Series, ‘Olympo’
February 13, 2025 | Douglas Magaletti

Steamy New Photos Released For The Upcoming Queer Netflix Drama Series, ‘Olympo’
Celebrity Entertainment
Qtopia Founder and HIV Activist David Polson To Receive State Funeral
February 13, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Qtopia Founder and HIV Activist David Polson To Receive State Funeral
National News New South Wales News News
Sources Allege Singer Liam Payne “Struggled With His Sexuality”
February 12, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Sources Allege Singer Liam Payne “Struggled With His Sexuality”
Celebrity Entertainment
Civil Rights Groups Label Minns’ Anti-Protest Laws “Draconian”
February 12, 2025 | Lydia Jupp

Civil Rights Groups Label Minns’ Anti-Protest Laws “Draconian”
New South Wales News News
VACAYA Is Bringing Their LGBT+ Cruising Experience of a Lifetime To Australia
February 12, 2025 | Lawrence Gibbons

VACAYA Is Bringing Their LGBT+ Cruising Experience of a Lifetime To Australia
National News News Northern Territory Travel Western Australia