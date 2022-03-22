—

A dog in North Carolina, who was surrendered to an animal shelter by his owners because they believed the dog was “gay”, has been adopted by a gay couple.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), humping and mounting is normal dog behaviour and is usually done during play, as a response to stress or excitement, or as a display of dominance and has little to do with the dog’s sexuality.

WCCB anchorwoman Morgan Fogarty, who broke the news, referred to the Stanly County animal shelter Facebook post that the dog’s owners surrendered him to the shelter after he humped another male dog.

A New Home

SCAPS put out a call for adoption hoping Fezco would be adopted by a home more tolerant of his dog lifestyle. And soon enough a gay couple fell in love with Fesco.

North Carolina residents Steve Nichols and his longtime partner, John told TMZ that they had adopted Fezco. Nichols told TMZ that the couple had faced discrimination in their own lives and “felt an immediate connection”, when they read about Fezco’s story.

The couple have given Fezco a new name, Oscar, after the gay Irish poet and playwright Oscar Wilde. Oscar has visited the vet as he hadn’t been neutered and was suffering from heart worms. The couple have another pet Harry, a Terrier-Chihuahua mix, who is looking forward to hang out with his new buddy Oscar.