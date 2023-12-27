Leaked US Senate Gay Sex Tape Surfaces, Staffer Loses Job

An explicit sex video of a former US Senate staffer allegedly recording himself having sex with another man was leaked online.

Originally released on December 15 by conservative media outlet The Daily Caller, the footage depicted two men engaging in sex in Room 216 in the Hart Senate Office Building.

Multiple media outlets, including the New York Post and Washington Examiner, have named one of the individuals featured in the video as Aidan Maese-Czeropski.

Democratic congressional aide Aidan Maese-Czeropski formally resigned from his role in the employ of Senator Ben Cardin of Maryland on Saturday afternoon. This decision came less than 24 hours after the amateur adult film depicting two men engaging in anal sex was leaked online.

‘No Longer Employed’

Maryland senator Ben Cardin responded to the scandal in a statement, notifying the public that the Democratic congressional aide had resigned.

“Aidan Maese-Czeropski is no longer employed by the US Senate. We will have no further comment on this matter”, Cardin said.

Last Monday Senator Ben Cardin revealed that Capitol Police had begun conducting an investigation following news reports linking one of his former aides to the leaked sex tape.

The Maryland Democrat expressed his feelings of anger and disappointment regarding the incident, deeming it a breach of trust.

“It’s a tragic situation, and it’s presented a lot of anger and frustration. I’m concerned about our staff and the way that they feel about this”, Senator Cardin told CBS News.

Explicit Sex Video Leaked

The Daily Caller released the eight-second video depicting the Hart Senate Office Building incident and reported that the tape had been circulating within private group chats. In the video, one of the unidentified individuals is allegedly shown “naked and on all fours” atop a table where Senators typically sit during hearings.

Maese-Czeropski strongly refuted all accusations asserting that he was one of the individuals featured in the explicit film.

In a now-deleted statement on his LinkedIn account, Maese-Czeropski expressed, “This has been a difficult time for me, as I have been attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda.”

“While some of my actions in the past have shown poor judgement, I love my job and would never disrespect my workplace. Any attempts to characterise my actions otherwise are fabricated and I will be exploring what legal options are available to me in these matters,” he wrote.

Lawyer and professor from George Washington University Law Jonathan Turley explored potential charges that could be brought against the two men, in a blog post, writing, “the question is whether this unofficial use would constitute trespass.”

“It also uses an official area for personal purposes, though it is not clear if there were any commercial benefits garnered from the video found on various sites,” Turley wrote.