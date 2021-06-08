—

Attendees at Poof Doof, held at IVY Nightclub in Sydney, last weekend were treated to an extra special performance from Jack Vidgen as he launch his new single, Love Me Lonely, on Saturday night.

“I wrote ‘Love Me Lonely’ the week before I decided that I needed to change my life completely and face the addictions that I had been battling. At the time I felt like my life was in chaos and, on reflection, this song was a cry for help. Interestingly, the lyrics actually foreshadowed some of the events that took place the week after I wrote the song.” The 24-year-old pop star explains of the track.

“I remember getting the demo back from the producer on that weekend and I found myself hearing my own cry for help in a way I hadn’t heard before. Life is an ongoing battle with moments of pleasure and pain, but I am just trying to write songs that I hope others can relate to…. “Love Me Lonely” is another chapter in the story.”

Vidgen rose to fame after winning Australia’s Got Talent in 2011. At the launch, Vidgen was flanked by a group of buff, scantily clad dancers and decked head to toe in silver glitter and a pair of white shorts which left very little to the imagination.

Vidgen shortly after his performance took to social media, thanking his team and of course his loyal fan base. “A huge thank you from the bottom of my bottom to everyone involved in the launch of ‘love me lonely’ last night at @poofdoof” his caption read.

Don’t you dare start me bitch pic.twitter.com/qX5X7ZJ0am — Jack Vidgen (@JackVidgen) June 7, 2021

In the 10 years since winning Australia’s Got Talent, Vidgen has continued to go from strength to strength, having released two successful albums 2011’s Yes I Am and Inspire released in 2012.

Having broken up with his previous record label Sony Music Australia in 2014, he relaunched his career most recently while appearing on The Voice. Last year he released the single I Have Nothing and earlier this year he dropped his second most recent song Pray.

Earlier this year Vidgen also appeared in the most recent season of I’m a Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Though only for a hot minute, being the first celebrity to be eliminated.