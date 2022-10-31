—

The peak body of Australia’s largest Jewish community, the Jewish Community Council of Victoria, has said that the organisation is not looking for a change to the state’s newly-enacted anti-discrimination laws.

The JCCV’s statement came after Victorian Liberal leader Matt Guy promised to change the law so that religious schools could hire staff on the basis of their faith and allow them to discriminate against LGBTQI staff.

‘No Need For Change’

“The JCCV is comfortable with the present legislative settings. In particular, we understand that the larger Victorian Jewish day schools have not expressed a desire to exercise this power or a need for it,” President Daniel Aghion told AJN.

The heads of prominent Jewish schools – Mount Scopus Memorial College principal Rabbi James Kennard and Bialik College principal Jeremy Stowe-Lindner told AJN that they opposed any form of discrimination in their institutions.

The Victorian Parliament in December 2021 passed the Equal Opportunity (Religious Exceptions) Amendment Act and removed the exemptions granted to religious schools from anti-discrimination laws.

Catholic Archbishop Backs Guy

On October 17, 2022, the Islamic Council of Victoria had issued a press release saying that opposition leader Guy had “committed to amend the Equal Opportunity Act (EOA) ‘to allow for the right of a faith-based organisation to employ a person that aligns with the religious organisation’s values’”.

The ICV said Guy had promised that the new law would “protect the ability of Islamic schools and other faith-based schools to uphold their religious ethos.”

Catholic archbishop of Melbourne, Peter Comensoli, supported Guy’s proposal, reported The Guardian. The archbishop said that the law should protect faith-based schools to employ staff who share their “faith, values and mission”.





