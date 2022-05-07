US President Joe Biden has appointed Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House Press Secretary. 

Jean-Pierre, 44, will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQI person to serve in the role. 

Advertisement
In a statement announcing the appointment, Biden said, “Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris administration on behalf of the American people.” 

“This is a historic moment and it’s not lost on me,” Jean-Pierre said

She continued, “It’s a very emotional day.”

Jean-Pierre has been deputy White House Press Secretary since Biden took office in January 2021. Prior to that, she was the chief public affairs officer for Moveon.org, a progressive advocacy group. 

Advertisement
Jean- Pierre replaces current White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki, who leaves the position on May 13.

Psaki congratulated Jean-Pierre saying,  “I just want to take the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate my friend, my colleague, my partner in truth Karine Jean-Pierre, the next White House Press Secretary.”

“Representation matters and she is going to give a voice to so many and show so many what is truly possible when you work hard and dream big and that matters,” she said.

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, “Congratulations Karine on making history as our next White House press secretary. I am looking forward to seeing you behind the podium.”

Created in 1929, the White House Press Secretary is the primary spokesperson and public face of the White House.

© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.