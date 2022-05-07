US President Joe Biden has appointed Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House Press Secretary.
Jean-Pierre, 44, will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQI person to serve in the role.
Thank you @POTUS and @FLOTUS for this opportunity. It is a true honor. I look forward to serving this Administration and the American people. I have big shoes to fill. @PressSec has been a great friend, mentor and excellent press secretary. pic.twitter.com/1knmbe2Nxq
— Karine Jean-Pierre (@KJP46) May 5, 2022
“This is a historic moment and it’s not lost on me,” Jean-Pierre said
She continued, “It’s a very emotional day.”
Jean-Pierre has been deputy White House Press Secretary since Biden took office in January 2021. Prior to that, she was the chief public affairs officer for Moveon.org, a progressive advocacy group.
Psaki congratulated Jean-Pierre saying, “I just want to take the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate my friend, my colleague, my partner in truth Karine Jean-Pierre, the next White House Press Secretary.”
“Representation matters and she is going to give a voice to so many and show so many what is truly possible when you work hard and dream big and that matters,” she said.
.@PressSec Jen Psaki on @KJP46: "I just want to take the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate my friend, my colleague, my partner in truth Karine Jean-Pierre, the next White House Press Secretary." pic.twitter.com/c9eqlT3MnT
— CSPAN (@cspan) May 5, 2022
Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, “Congratulations Karine on making history as our next White House press secretary. I am looking forward to seeing you behind the podium.”
Congratulations Karine on making history as our next White House press secretary. I am looking forward to seeing you behind the podium. You are going to do great, @KJP46.
— Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 6, 2022
Created in 1929, the White House Press Secretary is the primary spokesperson and public face of the White House.
© Star Observer 2022 | For the latest in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, be sure to visit starobserver.com.au daily. You can also read our latest magazines or Join us on our Facebook page and Twitter feed.
No Comment