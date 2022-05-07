—

US President Joe Biden has appointed Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House Press Secretary.

Jean-Pierre, 44, will be the first black woman and the first openly LGBTQI person to serve in the role.

Thank you ⁦@POTUS⁩ and @FLOTUS for this opportunity. It is a true honor. I look forward to serving this Administration and the American people. I have big shoes to fill. @PressSec has been a great friend, mentor and excellent press secretary. pic.twitter.com/1knmbe2Nxq — Karine Jean-Pierre (@KJP46) May 5, 2022

“This is a historic moment and it’s not lost on me,” Jean-Pierre said

She continued, “It’s a very emotional day.”

Jean-Pierre has been deputy White House Press Secretary since Biden took office in January 2021. Prior to that, she was the chief public affairs officer for Moveon.org, a progressive advocacy group.

Psaki congratulated Jean-Pierre saying, “I just want to take the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate my friend, my colleague, my partner in truth Karine Jean-Pierre, the next White House Press Secretary.”

“Representation matters and she is going to give a voice to so many and show so many what is truly possible when you work hard and dream big and that matters,” she said.

.@PressSec Jen Psaki on @KJP46: "I just want to take the opportunity to celebrate and congratulate my friend, my colleague, my partner in truth Karine Jean-Pierre, the next White House Press Secretary." pic.twitter.com/c9eqlT3MnT — CSPAN (@cspan) May 5, 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris tweeted, “Congratulations Karine on making history as our next White House press secretary. I am looking forward to seeing you behind the podium.”

Congratulations Karine on making history as our next White House press secretary. I am looking forward to seeing you behind the podium. You are going to do great, @KJP46. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 6, 2022

Created in 1929, the White House Press Secretary is the primary spokesperson and public face of the White House.