—

Kyle Sandilands has defended his Monkeypox comments he made on air last Tuesday and denied he accusations of homophobia.

While Sandilands is no stranger to controversy his comments when he described Monkeypox on the Kyle and Jackie O Show as the “big gay disease floating around”, has invited censure even from Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton.

“Please remind me – what’s the point of Kyle Sandilands? If you can’t say something constructive, maybe keep quiet?,” posted Sutton.

Please remind me – what’s the point of Kyle Sandilands? If you can’t say something constructive, maybe keep quiet? — Chief Health Officer, Victoria (@VictorianCHO) August 28, 2022

‘Putting My Life In The Gays’ Hands’

The controversy erupted after Sandilands requested fellow host Jackie O to be vaccinated against whooping cough prior to meeting his newborn son Otto. The topic of Monkeypox then came about after Newsreader Brooklyn Ross asked Sandilands if he needed to have the Monkeypox vaccine.

Advertisement

Sandilands had also criticised the producer for not planning on getting the vaccine due to being in a committed relationship. It became an issue when the radio host called Ross’s partner and questioned him on opinion on the disease.

“The Monkeypox. The big gay disease floating around, it’s only the gays getting it. Are you worried about getting it?” Sandilands had asked. He went on further to make other comments such as he was “putting my life in the gays’ hands as well.”

The radio hosts comments were citied as hurtful and “deeply unhelpful” by the Australian Federation of AIDS Organisation and also caught the attention of Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery.

The columnist who had come under fire for outing Rebel Wilson’s same-sex relationship, criticised Sandilands’s comments that had “deeply offended the marginalised groups.”

The Gays Are Getting The Monkeypox

Sandilands hit back at Hornery’s comments, saying that the newspaper “tried to rubbish me and edited what I said to make out that I was a gay-hater.”

Advertisement

“I didn’t even say anything bad about the gays. The gays are getting the monkeypox. It was a warning. No one else is giving the gays the warning.”

Ross chimed in that the health community had said “recently that not enough media was reporting on monkeypox being the gay virus.”

“They’re all so woke they didn’t want to offend anyone but hey heads up gays, watch out for this huge disease,” Sandilands added.

Sandilands later called Hornery a “hater” and a “joke”.





