Kylie Minogue Legacy Commemorated With Rod Laver Arena Star

Kylie Minogue has been honoured with a star at the Rod Laver Arena to celebrate 35 years of live shows.

The star was unveiled in Melbourne over the weekend to mark three and a half decades since the pop superstar’s first appearance at the venue in February 1990 during her Enjoy Yourself tour.

The star sits underneath the statue of the late Michael Gudinski, who promoted every once of Kylie’s Australian concerts until his passing in 2021.

“It seems appropriate that MG will be watching over my star each day,” Minogue said.

Minogue was especially touched for the career recognition in the city she grew up in.

“This is such an honour to have this in my home town,” she said. “I wasn’t quite prepared for the gravitas of it and what it means to me and how beautiful it looks.”

More than 30 Melbourne shows

Since her first show at the arena, Minogue has played 33 shows at Melbourne Park, selling 386,000 tickets in the process, solidifying her position as Melbourne entertainment royalty.

“Kylie has a longstanding and record-breaking association with Melbourne Park and it’s only fitting we celebrate her amazing legacy with this star, cementing her name in the history of this great destination for live events,” said Melbourne Park CEO John Harnden.

Minogue is currently embarking on her Tension tour, performing the first show in Perth in February 15, followed by shows Adelaide and Melbourne, selling out all three shows for the latter.

She’ll make her way down to Sydney at the end of this week, her first show clashing with the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, to much community feedback.

The tour draws from her last album, Tension II, released in October, and will be travelling worldwide.

Minogue is also being honoured at Qtopia in Darlinghurst, with an exhibition exploring the deep bond between Australia’s darling and her LGBTQIA+ fanbase, tracing her journey from pop icon to cultural ally.