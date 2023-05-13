Legendary Activist And Community Icon Fabian LoSchiavo Has Died

Fabian LoSchiavo, prominent Sydney-based LGBTQ+ activist and community icon, has died.

The 78’er and founding member of the Sydney Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence passed away on Friday afternoon, as confirmed in a post by First Mardi Gras Inc.

“It’s with great sadness that we acknowledge the sudden passing of Mother Inferior, [aka Fabian LoSchiavo],” writes the Sydney House of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

“Also known as Mother Abyss, Sister Volupta, Sister Venus de Lilo, and Monsignor Porcamadonna”.

Known by many names, LoSchiavo is remembered for his work in “promoting the expiation of stigmatic guilt through the promulgation of universal joy”.

Advertisements

Loyalty, Activism, And Enlightenment

The activist would adopt religious imagery and regalia in an effort to transform its meaning and retake it from those who would harm the LGBTQ+ community.

As the “Gay Male Nun” Mother Inferior, among other personas, LoSchiavo would spread the good word by attending queer events across Sydney – inviting patrons to be absolved of guilt and celebrate their unique identities.

Like the Order he helped found, LoSchiavo’s life was one of “loyalty, activism, and enlightenment”.

A 78’er, LoSchiavo was also among those to march in Sydney’s first Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, an event marred by police brutality and government intervention.

His presence was felt across dozens of LGBTQ+ events since, having participated as recently as the 2023 World Pride march across the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

An Outpouring Of Grief And Remembrance

News of LoSchiavo’s death has been met with significant grief, with users online across many platforms remembering the life, work, and personal impact the activist has had on queer lives.

“A warm, kind, caring, and wise soul,” writes one user.

“An icon of our times,” another says.

“I will always remember the times I spent in his company” tweets one.

So sad to discover that the ever amazing Fabian LoSchiavo has gone I will always treasure the times I spent in his company I don’t believe in heaven, but Fabian did. I kind of hope I’m wrong, because that’s where he’d be Vale Mother Inferior #MotherInferior pic.twitter.com/OoEeNhE6l2 — Malcolm Grant (@MGRANT65) May 12, 2023

A service for LoSchiavo will occur at St Luke’s Enmore next week.

Further details are available on the First Mardi Gras Inc Facebook Page.