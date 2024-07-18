All The Queer Shows & LGBT Nominees At The 2024 Emmy Awards

The Television Academy has released the full list of nominees for the 2024 Emmy Awards – and despite being a slimmer year due to strikes in Hollywood, the nomination list is full of LGBTQIA+ actors, shows, and creatives.

Shows with queer themes and narratives were strongly present throughout the nomination list – including Ripley, Baby Reindeer and Feud: Capote vs. the Swans.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has also once again swept the Emmy Awards nominations. The beloved show was nominated for a whopping ten Emmys – outstanding reality competition series, production design, casting, choreography, directing, picture editing and sound mixing.

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked was also nominated for outstanding unstructured reality program and picture editing.

And, RuPaul himself was once again nominated for outstanding reality competition host – the drag superstar already has a record of eight consecutive wins for the category.

Other queer reality shows – We’re Here, which features Drag Race alum Bob the Drag Queen (who is currently touring Australia), Eureka O Hara, and Shangela, and queer horror reality series Boulet Brothers’ Dragula – also received nominations in hairstyling and makeup.

High representation of LGBT actors at 2024 Emmys

LGBTQI+ actors were widely represented among the nominees.

Jodie Foster received her first Emmy nomination for HBO’s True Detective: Night Country, and Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey were both nominated for Fellow Travelers.

Queer icon Andrew Scott was nominated for Ripley, Nava Mau for Baby Reindeer, Lily Gladstone for Under the Bridge, Bowen Yang for Saturday Night Live, and bisexual actress Hannah Einbinder received her third nomination for her supporting role on Hacks.

Holland Taylor was nominated for outstanding supporting actress for her role on The Morning Show. The Apple+ show had 16 nominations in total, including Reese Witherspoon receiving her second nomination for playing bisexual reporter Bradley Jackson.

Ayo Edibiri was nominated for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her role on The Bear‘s second season – the hugely popular show received a record-breaking 23 nominations this year.

Full nomination list for 2024 Emmy Awards

To find the full list of nominees for the 76th annual Emmy Awards in 2024, head here.

The winners will be announced at the 76th annual Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on on 15 Sept, 2024.