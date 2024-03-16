Liberals support of NSW gay conversion ban still undecided

After much delay, earlier this week the NSW government introduced the highly anticipated legislation to ban gay conversion practices.

The bill would outlaw conversion practices such as religious “straight camps” or hypnotherapy sessions, commonly used to attempt to alter a persons sexuality.

Under the proposed legislation conversion practices that are proven to cause harm to a person will be criminalised, with a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison.

However the NSW Liberals have yet to commit to supporting the bill.

Liberals will consider gay conversion bill in “good faith”

The gay conversation therapy bill will return to parliament this week with the Liberals expected to announce their support or request amendments to the bill.

Labor do not need the support of the Liberals for the bill to pass, however the party is still yet to reach a consensus on their support.

The party is currently reviewing the bill with Liberal Leader Mark Speakman unwilling to commit on their support of the bill as yet.

“We saw the bill for the first time on Wednesday” he said.

“However we’re aiming to deal with it as expeditiously as we can and in good faith.”

Previous legislation in other states has seen mixed reactions from the Liberal party and religious groups.

When Victoria introduced their own version of the legislation many divisions within the Liberal party were revealed, resulting in heated parliamentary sessions before it passed.

No Amendments to gay conversion bill

If the Liberal party cannot reach a consensus to support the bill, they may request amendments or even allow a conscience vote for their members.

However Attorney-General Michael Daley has been clear that amendments will not be an option.

He noted during the second reading of the bill that Labor would not accept amendments to the bill.

Daley went on to acknowledge that the bill was created through extensive consultation with a wide range of stakeholders, negating any need for amendments.