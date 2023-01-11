—

Lil Nas X strongly hinted at being bisexual in a post to social media that has since gone viral.

Advertisement

be fr would y’all be mad at me if i thought i was a little bisexual — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) January 9, 2023

In a subsequent tweet, Nas X wrote, “that was my last time coming out the closet i promise.”

that was my last time coming out the closet i promise — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) January 10, 2023

Fans, however, responded with overwhelming support for Nas X.

American former professional football player R.K. Russell tweeted the response, “We all are lowkey.

We all are lowkey. — R.K. Russell (@RKRelentless) January 10, 2023

Queer writer, Sam Manzella, responded, “literally never, us bisexuals will welcome you with open arms at any time.”

literally never, us bisexuals will welcome you with open arms at any time — Sam Manzella (@_sammanzella) January 10, 2023

Writer Steven Underwood wrote, “Being Homoflexible is the new frontier.”

Being Homoflexible is the new frontier — Steven Underwood (@blaqueword) January 10, 2023

Grammy Nominated musician CJ Adams commented, “I knew you couldn’t resist titties forever. Nobody can. Titties are portals to another universe.”

I knew you couldn’t resist titties forever. Nobody can. Titties are portals to another universe. — CJ Adams (@ChrisJames) January 10, 2023

Nas X is known for creating internet-breaking social media posts that go viral.

In November, he made a splash on the internet when he posted photos of himself standing nude in a bathtub. The caption read, “me in yo bathroom after fuckin yo bitch.”

me in yo bathroom after fuckin yo bitch pic.twitter.com/RQj3JY3O3c — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) November 16, 2022

In October, Nas X made headlines when he asked his fans, in a tweet, not to do poppers at his concerts.

Advertisement

Poppers, also called amyl, is Amyl nitrite. It is sold as a leather cleaner but when inhaled gives the user a feeling of euphoria. It also relaxes muscles, making receptive anal sex easier.

stop doing poppers at my concert! u do not need ur asshole relaxed to see me perform industry baby! — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) September 28, 2022