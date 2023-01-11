Lil Nas X strongly hinted at being bisexual in a post to social media that has since gone viral.

Yesterday, the performer tweeted, “be fr would y’all be mad at me if i thought i was a little bisexual”

In a subsequent tweet, Nas X wrote, “that was my last time coming out the closet i promise.”

Fans, however, responded with overwhelming support for Nas X.

American former professional football player R.K. Russell tweeted the response, “We all are lowkey.

Queer writer, Sam Manzella, responded, “literally never, us bisexuals will welcome you with open arms at any time.”

Writer Steven Underwood wrote, “Being Homoflexible is the new frontier.”

Grammy Nominated musician CJ Adams commented, “I knew you couldn’t resist titties forever. Nobody can. Titties are portals to another universe.”

Nas X is known for creating internet-breaking social media posts that go viral.

In November, he made a splash on the internet when he posted photos of himself standing nude in a bathtub.  The caption read, “me in yo bathroom after fuckin yo bitch.”

In October, Nas X made headlines when he asked his fans, in a tweet, not to do poppers at his concerts. 

He wrote, “stop doing poppers at my concert! u do not need ur asshole relaxed to see me perform industry baby!”

Poppers, also called amyl, is Amyl nitrite. It is sold as a leather cleaner but when inhaled gives the user a feeling of euphoria. It also relaxes muscles, making receptive anal sex easier.

