—

Caution! Thirst trap ahead. Former Love Island contestant Justin Lacko bared all in a steamy Instagram photo posted on Sunday, The Daily Mail revealed. Whilst Lacko seemingly got cold feet and has since deleted the post, his fine derriere was preserved for all to behold thanks to the detective work of Kyle and Jacki O.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUSTIN (@justinlacko)

“I won’t lie anymore within myself. I want freedom to be free. I respect myself to say this. I love me and always will. This isn’t me coming out at all about being gay. This is me coming out today that I fall in love with a person, not a sex. I love women and men, that’s it.”

“Gay, bi, straight, just be who you are. I don’t care and neither should anyone else.”

Rift With Grandmother Over His Sexuality

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUSTIN (@justinlacko)

During his time on Love Island, Lacko had gone public about his concerns around the show’s casting type, telling The Herald Sun that “Maybe I was not masculine enough, not blokey enough, not crude enough.”

Advertisement Love Island, he appeared more recently in the 2019 season of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! It was on this series that Lacko opened up about a rift which had formed between him and his grandmother.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JUSTIN (@justinlacko)

The revelation came during a conversation with entertainment reporter Richard Reid and Goggle Box star Angie Kent in which Lacko told them “I have held onto a grudge with my grandma. I say ‘hi’ to her when I see her at Christmas time, I acknowledge her, but that’s it.”

“[My grandmother] said something like. ‘I think it’s time we admitted that Justin is gay and in the closet. He never brings girls home.’”

Lacko went onto explain that while his mother is supportive and failed to believe his grandmother’s assertion, he was nonetheless deeply hurt. “Someone’s sexuality is none of your business. I don’t feel like it’s anyone’s business unless I choose to say it myself,” Lacko said.

Following the series, Angie added fuel to the fire, describing Justin as ‘clearly gay’ via her joint Twitter account which is shared with fellow Google Box co-star Yvie Jones. The two said that they believed Justin was being dishonest about his sexuality, adding the hashtags ‘clearly gay’ and ‘come out already’.