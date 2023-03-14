Lukas Gage And Zachary Quinto Star In New Queer Dark Comedy ‘Down Low’

Lukas Gage and Zachary Quinto star in, Down Low, a new queer raunchy dark comedy.

Co-written by Gage and Phoebe Fisher, Down Low premiered at The SXSW festival, this weekend in Austin, Texas.

A Happy Ending

According to the SXSW synopsis, the queer dark comedy is “about one wild night, a deeply repressed man [Quinto], the twink [Gage] who gives him a happy ending and all the lives they ruin along the way…”

Gage stars as Cameron a masseuse who is hired to give repressed millionaire Gary, played by Quinto, a happy ending. However, things don’t necessarily go according to plan and the two embark on a crazy night together.

In an interview with Deadline Hollywood, Gage explained that Cameron is a, lovely guy who takes Gary on a wild night and opens his mind up to what it means to live life to the fullest, and do things for yourself – do things that you want to do.”

Advertisements

Quinto, in an interview with Variety, said, “I like the unabashed gayness of it,”

He continued, “It didn’t apologize for itself. It was the first thing I’ve done since the pandemic, and it was exciting to come do something unique and singular.”

Darker, Crazier, Queerer Version Of Pretty Woman

Gage revealed that the movie was inspired after watching a “dozen or more” romantic comedies. Afterwards, the pair decided to write a darker, crazier, Queerer version of the movie, Pretty Woman.

“We thought, what if we made a version of this that’s queer. We made it contained, that takes place in one night, in one house, and then this movie came to life.”

Down Low was Directed by Rightor Doyle, whose credits include Bonding and Barry

Talking to Variety, Doyle said, “The question of the movie is if you do bad things, can you still be a good person?

“There’s a larger issue surrounding queer identity where many people in our society feel like at a base level you can’t be good. We wanted to fly in the face of that.”

Down Low also stars Audra McDonald (The Good Fight), Judith Light (The Politician), Simon Rex (Red Rocket), Sebastian Arroyo, and Christopher Reed Brown.