Lyle Shelton Accuses LGBT Activists Of Trying To Shut Down Free Speech

Shibu Thomas
August 28, 2023
Gay marriage opponent and leader of the Family First party Lyle Shelton has incredulously accused LGBTQI activists of trying to “shut down free speech”.

Shelton recently won a case lodged against him by two Queensland-based drag performers, who had accused him of vilifying them. 

Appearing on Sky News, Shelton claimed that his lawyers, the Human Rights Law Alliance, which reportedly has ties to the Australian Christian Lobby,  had a “full caseload” of clients, who were allegedly facing cases filed by LGBTQI activists trying to “shut down free speech.”

“In the future, the rainbow political flag, and that’s what it is, will be, come to be seen as something horrific for children,” Shelton railed.

Shelton Targets Drag Performers

Shelton accused drag performers of weaponising  “anti-free speech laws to shut down & punish discussion about the true agenda of putting sexualised and gender-fluid drag queen role models in front of little children.”

Shelton has a history of targeting the LGBTQI community. Shelton, one of the leaders of the ‘No’ vote campaign against marriage equality, has regularly targeted LGBTQI+ people, drag queens, trans persons, the rainbow flag, Courtney Act and The Wiggles.

He recently accused Sydney Sea Life Aquarium’s famous gay penguin couple Sphen and Magic of faking their gay love story. 

In 2021, Shelton was anointed by Christian Democratic Party Founder Fred Nile as his successor to his NSW Parliament seat, before being dumped a few months later. Shelton failed in his bid to get elected to the NSW Parliament as an Independent. 

In 2020, entertainers Johnny Valkyrie and Dwayne Hill lodged a case against Sheton, over his social media posts objecting to a drag storytime event organised by Brisbane City Council. 

The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal recently ruled that Valkyrie and Hill and the larger LGBTQI communities were not vilified by Shelton’s statements.

