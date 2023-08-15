Man Assaulted In Alleged Homophobic Attack At Parklea Markets

A man was allegedly assaulted in a homophobic attack, on August 6, at the Parklea Markets in Sydney, while walking with his roommate.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses homophobic assault, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Talking to Star Observer about the incident, the man, Borna Kazerani, 38, said he was attacked just after 12 pm, as he was walking near Parklea Markets.

‘That’s When The Car Stopped’

Kazerani explained, as they were walking a black Hyundai drove past and a man in the passenger seat ‘gave the finger’ to Kazerani and his roommate.

“I shrugged my shoulders at him and that’s when the car stopped,” he recalled.

The man opened the car door and started walking towards the pair. According to Kazerani, the man used homophobic slurs and then, “shoved me and started to punch me in the head and face, and kick me in the balls.”

The woman who was driving then got out of the car and also started attacking him.

After bystanders came over to stop the fight, Kazerani said he started to walk away, only to be chased and attacked again by the man and woman.

“After a few minutes of being kicked on the ground, the man and woman went back to their car and drove off.” At this point, he called 000.

‘The Car Came Back’

According to Kazerani’s statement to the police, while he was on the phone with the police, the car came back.

“The man and woman both got out of the car and started attacking me again. The female grabbed my hair from behind and pulled me back while the male punched me.”

“While this was happening, I was on the phone with 000, yelling and screaming that I was on the phone with police. When they heard I was talking to the police, they ran back to their car and drove off.”

Kazerani: Police Didn’t Show Up

He went on to say, “The whole incident went for about thirty minutes from the time I first saw the car to the time they left. I waited for police this whole time and they didn’t show up.”

After being treated at Ryde Hospital for his injuries, which included a sore jaw and facial bruising, Kazerani was sent home.

According to a NSW Police spokesperson, officers attached to Riverstone Police Area Command are investigating.

“As inquires continue, police are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact Riverstone police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”