After a gay man in Houston, Texas was found murdered, police investigators have tracked down and charged the alleged perpetrator Benjamin Davis with capital murder. The victim, the police have said, was targeted for robbery through gay hook up app Grindr. The grisly details are yet another reminder of the darker side of dating apps.

The victim, identified as Victor Najera Betanzos had arranged to meet with Davis at his apartment with the intent of having sex. But once inside his apartment, the victim was first knocked unconscious, before Davis used a scarf to strangle him. In his statement to detectives, Davis said he then poured bleach over Betanzos body in an attempt to destroy evidence, before driving off in the victim’s vehicle and also stealing an iPhone and iPad. It was in the victim’s vehicle that police spotted Davis on Saturday prior to his arrest.

29-year-old Davis, had prior convictions and a history of violence, having only recently been realised from prison after serving a two-year sentence for choking a family member.

Raine continued by issuing a warning about the dangers of dating apps like Grindr, adding people should, “really look at people before you allow them to come into your home.”

A charge of capital murders in the state of Texas, carries with it either life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Davis is being held on a $500,000 bond.