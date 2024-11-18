Man Sentenced to Life After Hate Crime Murder of Gay Student

A Californian man found guilty of stabbing a gay, Jewish university student to death in a hate crime seven years ago has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

27 year old Samuel Woodward was convicted of first-degree murder in July of this year for the 2018 murder of Blaze Bernstein, 19, after Woodward stabbed him more than 28 times in the face and neck before burying his body in a park near the Bernstein family’s home.

The pair first got in touch with each other over a dating app, months before the murder. In January 2018, they arranged a night out over Snapchat, where Bernstein kissed Woodward, who then flew into a rage and repeatedly stabbed him.

Woodward was arrested after Bernstein’s DNA was found in his rental car. When investigating Woodward’s home, police found a folding knife with traces of blood, and a journal full of anti-gay, antisemitic content, as reported by the Associated Press. They also found black mask, associated with the violently anti-gay, neo-Nazi extremist group Atomwaffen Division.

During the trial, Woodward’s lawyer argued that his client was confused about his sexuality after growing up in a conservative Catholic household, and had difficulty forming personal relationships due to long-undiagnosed autism spectrum disorder.

Campaign created in Blaze’s name

Bernstein’s mother, Jeanne Pepper, addressed the court during the sentencing hearing, saying “let’s be clear: This was a hate crime. Samuel Woodward ended my son’s life because my son was Jewish and gay.”

Many of Bernstein’s relatives and friends sat in the courtroom, wearing t shirts adorned with the slogan “Blaze it Forward“, as part of a campaign to commit acts of kindness in Blaze’s name.

Woodward’s lawyer asked the court to sentence his client to 28 years to life, citing the fact that the jurors were not permitted to see all the evidence in the case at trial, and asking the judge to use his discretion. The jury’s verdict carried a life sentence without parole.

In a statement, Bernstein’s family said that no verdict could erase the pain of losing their son.

“He was an amazing human and humanitarian and a person we were greatly looking forward to having in our lives, seeing wondrous things from him as his young life unfolded,” the family said. “From this funny, articulate, kind, intelligent, caring and brilliant scientist, artist, writer, chef and son, there will never be anyone quite like him.”