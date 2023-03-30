Mark Latham Targets Out Gay Sydney MP Alex Greenwich With Vile Homophobic Slur

One Nation MP Mark Latham on Wednesday targeted out gay Sydney MP Alex Greenwich with a disgusting homophobic slur on Twitter.

Trigger Warning: This story discusses hateful homophobic comments, which might be distressing to some readers. For 24-hour crisis support and suicide prevention call Lifeline on 13 11 14. For Australia-wide LGBTQI peer support call QLife on 1800 184 527 or webchat.

Social media users slammed Latham’s remarks against Greenwich as “blatant homophobia”. Facing an online backlash for his comments, Latham, who has a history of making anti-LGBTQI statements and pushing anti-trans bills, soon deleted his tweet, but not before Twitter users managed to take screenshots. Latham’s comments invited rebuke from One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, who termed them as “disgusting”.

Star Observer reached out to Greenwich, who said he did not wish to further engage with the matter.

“I understand this tweet has been taken down, I don’t intend to engage with the matter further. My focus in the Parliament will be working with the majority of members to support the LGBTQ community to progress important reforms,” said Greenwich.

Earlier this week, Greenwich was re-elected as Independent Member for Sydney in the state elections for a historic fourth term.

Greenwich, a former convener of the Australian Marriage Equality campaign, had said that he would back a minority NSW government subject to them supporting his Equality Bill and proposed legislation to ban gay conversion therapy in the state.

Last week, Greenwich condemned the One Nation MP, following violence outside Belfield Church in southwest Sydney, where Latham was the keynote speaker at the ‘Community Forum on Religious Freedom and Parental Rights’ event.

On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, around 250-300 far-right Christian men attacked a small group of LGBTQI activists who were holding a peaceful protest at the event where Latham was scheduled to speak.

One police officer and Community Action For Rainbow Rights activists were injured after the men, some wearing Christian Lives matter t-shirts, assaulted them and hit them with rocks and bottles. NSW police arrested three men over the alleged attacks.

Hateful And Dangerous Individual

Latham, who is likely to be re-elected to NSW Parliament’s Legislative Council, said the police advised him not to speak at the event, but he had chosen to go ahead and do so.

In a statement to the press, Greenwich said: ‘Mark Latham is a disgusting human being and people who are considering voting for One Nation need to realise they are voting for an extremely hateful and dangerous individual who risks causing a great deal of damage to our state.”

A Twitter user shared Greenwich’s statement and Latham responded with hateful rhetoric. “Disgusting? How does that compare with sticking your d*** up a bloke’s a*** and covering it with s***?” Latham spewed in his now-deleted Twitter post.

When other users called him out for his homophobia, Latham doubled down. “Greenwich and co. can do that until it falls off, as far as l’m concerned. But calling others disgusting? Nah,” Latham said. He later deleted the second post as well.

Pauline Hanson Condemns Latham’s Homophobic Comments

My response to comments made by Mark Latham on Twitter today. pic.twitter.com/phuoTYUtHQ — Pauline Hanson 🇦🇺 (@PaulineHansonOz) March 30, 2023

Latham’s comments proved extreme even for One Nation Leader Pauline Hanson. In a video message posted on social media, Hanson termed the remarks as “disgusting” and called on Latham to apologise. Hanson said she had tried to call Latham on his phone, but “to no avail”.

“I don’t condone them (Latham’s comments), and neither do my members of Parliament or party associates. I think they are disgusting,” Hanson said. “I have clearly sent a text message to him (Latham), telling him my views and also I have asked him to give the people an apology.”

Labor leader and NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe told the Sydney Morning Herald that she was left “physically sickened” by Latham’s comments. “There is no place for homophobia in NSW. No person should be subjected to this type of abuse. Ever. Alex Greenwich deserves an apology,” Sharpe posted on social media.





