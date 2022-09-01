—

Married at First Sight UK has introduced their first ever lesbian couple, Jenna and Zoe.

After Daniel and Matt became the first gay couple of the hit show last year, Married at First Sight UK Season 7 has introduced their next LGBTQI couple, Jenna and Zoe.

Thirty-two-year-old Jenna, a zero waste shop owner in Blackpool, is sassy. As an “independent bad bitch”, Jenna was happy to walk down the aisle alone. She had made it abundantly clear that she was not at the newest season of Married at First Sight to “make friends”.

Fans Show Love

Good news is that she would not be walking down the aisle by herself. She has found the love of her life in 30-year-old Zoe, an ambitious and successful professional with an outgoing personality.

While viewers are busy likening Jenna to Megan from the previous Married at First Sight season for her feisty comebacks, the audience has definitely developed a soft corner for Zoe for her charming persona and humour.

‘I knew I’d be the big lesbo reveal at the end’. I already like Zoe,” tweeted MAFS Hysteria.

“Since I started dating women in my late 20s, I’ve never really come out,” Jenna told the brides and contestants. “I don’t like dating apps and I don’t go out anywhere to meet anyone, so this is the only way I’m going to find love…hopefully.”

reiterated relationship expert Dan Schilling to Digital Spy. He further explained how successful Dan and Matt were in representing a "healthy, normal, gay relationship" which has paved the way for Jenna and Zoe. However, their path is still laden with difficulties.

Jenna Does Not Believe In Being Given Away

Jenna has already stirred the air with her views on wedding traditions when she claimed that she did not believe in being given away, butting heads with Thomas Hartley, one half of the second same-sex couple pairing on the show. Thomas and Adrian Anderson tied the knot in the episode that aired on August 30.

Omg they’re so entitled on this season #MAFSUK why’s Thomas starting on Jenna because she doesn’t want anyone to walk her down the aisle 🤣 — ❥ 𝒞𝑜𝓇𝒾𝓃𝓃𝑒 (@corinnetaughtu) August 30, 2022

“I hope Zoe being part of the ‘guys’ group means that she’ll call them out on toxic masculinity that is inevitable on these shows,” said another viewer about Zoe.

Married at First Sight, which first aired in 2015, is airing on Channel 4.





