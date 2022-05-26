—

Betcha didn’t know that the good old month of May is Masturbation Month! No, this isn’t like Dry July where you abstain from double-clicking your own mouse for a month, oh no!

The Merry Masturbation Month of May is a chance to celebrate the age old art of self pleasure – in a direct f-you to some patriarchal powers that might still try to tell you such acts are wrong and sinful!

In this case, it was a sex toy retailer. It was started in response to the firing in 1994 of US Surgeon-General Jocelyn Elders. Elders, the first African American woman to hold the post of Surgeon-General, was fired by US President Bill Clinton over her statement supporting the idea in sex education for young people that masturbation is a healthy and harmless activity.

Masturbation Is Good For Your Body…And Soul

Masturbation has been medically proven to help relax you and is good for your prostate. It is a great natural sleep enhancer, is brilliant for mental health in the way it promotes the release of the brain’s opioid-like neurotransmitters (called endorphins), which cause feelings of physical and mental wellbeing. It helps to explore one’s body to find out what feels good and what to do with yourself when and well frankly, practice at home makes perfect for when it’s time for the mattress mambo with someone else!

Advertisement the dating app Grindr recently deciding to add the position ‘Side’, championed masturbation in a 2020 piece for Psychology Today, writing:

“If you’re not in a relationship at the moment—or even if you are—don’t let anyone tell you there’s something wrong with pleasuring yourself. In fact, make it an event, a date with yourself! Light candles, pour yourself a glass of wine and crawl into a bubble bath with romantic music playing in the background. Try a new sex toy. Read an erotic story. Spend a couple of hours turning yourself on.”

International Masturbating Day Is Coming Up

And in a sign of where we are as a society where everything can be turned into an entertainment attraction, they’ve even made a web-based reality television show based around this extra-curricula activity. The Great BateWorld BateOff!, is “a reality-type show featuring six men competing to determine 2022’s Master Bator”.

The main day of this important month of celebration and awareness is Saturday, 28th May – International Masturbation Day.

So do yourself a favour and indulge yourself, with yourself! It’s the most delicious thing you can do for yourself that doesn’t involve chocolate!





