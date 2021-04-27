—

Chris Driscoll, the owner of Sircuit Bar and Mollies Dinner on Smith Street in Melbourne, has failed to read the room and been forced to offer an apology after the venue was lit up in blue last Friday to honour the memory of gay police officer Glen Humphris who along with three of his colleagues were killed in an accident on the Eastern Freeway last year.

Deaths In Police Custody Not Addressed

The issue is simple, right now Victoria Police, along with police forces in other states are once again being dragged over the coals over their ongoing treatment of Indigenous populations. In Victoria, for example, it was proven that unconscious bias was a factor in the death in custody of Yorta Yorta women Tanya Day.

Since the 1991 Royal Commission into Black Deaths In Custody, there have been some 434 further fatalities. In relation to the LGBTQI communities, it could also rightly be argued that police have and continue to do more damage to our community than good.

Sadly, not too far away from Sircuit in 2019, Victoria Police wrongly raided long standing LGBTQI business Hares and Hyenas, which saw gay man Nik Dimopoulos unfairly targeted in another example of racial profiling.

The attack left Dimopoulos with a severe injury, which required major surgery, yet there was no disciplinary action taken against the police officer who assaulted Dimopoulos.

Bar Owner Apologises

Driscroll seemingly unaware of the hurt, pain and suffering that Victoria Police have inflicted on minority groups, was quickly pulled into line, after a torrent of abuse began flooding the venues’ social media channels. Comments described the venues’ actions as “vomit”, “gross” while also asking management-rightly to “read the room”.

The backlash was so swift, that the venue has now blocked any further comments being posted on its Facebook page.

Another social media user declared it as an “absolutely abhorrent statement to make. Why not stand in the fight to stop black deaths in custody instead of supporting oppressors? The queer community will never stand with cops.”

Though the most truthful appraisal of the situation came from another user who posted “White gay men proving, yet again, that they will always be white men before they are anything else. Truly the weak link in the movement.”

It is a tragedy that Humphris and his colleagues were killed. Surely no one deserves to die whilst out working. But nor do individuals deserve to be treated as the lesser, because of their skin colour or sexuality. And, they certainly don’t deserve to die in custody just because of the bias, and complete and utter failings of Victoria Police.

Driscoll in response to the outrage posted that Humphris was a “Sircuit regular and a valued member of our community and is missed”.

“We would like to acknowledge that the way that was chosen to remember Glen has deeply affected our community, and this was never the intention. We will do better. We always want to welcome all our LGBTQI+ community and provide as safe a space for our community as possible.”

LGBTQI+ Venues Should Be Held Accountable

In an attempt to make up for lost ground, Sircuit quickly announced it would be making a donation to Black Rainbow, a national organisation supporting Aboriginal and Torres Straight Islander LGBQTI+SB (Sistergirls and Brotherboys) while also announcing that in the coming days and weeks, the venue would be in contact with community leaders to further its scope of inclusion and continue to provide support to other LGBTQI organisations.

Though whether or not certain parts of the LGBTQI communities will still feel welcome at this venue, remains to be seen, but what is most upsetting about this, is that the role Sircuit has filled post lockdown as part of our night time culture is a big one- anyone who has spent hours lining up for entry on a weekend would know this.

Simply put we should expect and hold such venues to a higher standard of accountability. In 2021, minorities who continue to be persecuted should stand together in solidarity, not be acting divisively, with little to no thought about the consequence of our actions.