Melbourne LGBTQ+ Venues Vandalised As Activists Call For Midsumma Boycott

An autonomous group of activists have vandalised several gay venues in Melbourne, calling for a boycott of Midsumma.

Yah Yahs, Sircuit, Wet on Wellington, and The Peel were tagged with graffiti and had posters stuck to their buildings on Wednesday night, with security footage capturing individuals in face masks at midnight.

One post advocated for a “new extravagant, confrontation, militant, hot and principled queer trans attitude of revolution, aggression and vengeance in this colony of ‘so-called Australia’.”

Another shows a Victorian police officer choking an attendee during the riot at the Midsumma Pride march last year, accompanied by the text “we will not be satisfied with a commercialised gay identity that denies the intrinsic links between queer struggle and challenging power”.

Midsumma respond to calls for boycott

Midsumma confirmed they were aware of the boycott campaign and vandalism.

“We are aware of the boycott campaign and saddened by its impact on LGBTQIA+ businesses and venues across Naarm/Melbourne,” reads Midsumma’s comment to Star Observer. “Midsumma stands in solidarity with these businesses and has been actively offering support.

“As a LGBTQIA+ festival committed to diversity and inclusion for all, we remain steadfast in fostering a safe, inclusive environment and ensuring access to arts, culture, and events that celebrate and uplift the entire community.”

Activists issue statement to Star Observer

In a statement to Star Observer, the group of activists behind the graffiti have outlined the reasons for their actions. They provided the statement with request it be published in its entirety.

“Assimilation = Death

“Rainbow branding and liberal marketing strategies welcome only our money – they do nothing for our collective liberation.

“It is not possible to experience or celebrate pride on stolen land. The systemic abuse and violence suffered by Indigenous people, trans queers, BPOC, refugees and sex workers goes unchanged and unchallenged. Gay cops do not protect targeted communities, in or outside of prison, but rather uphold the existing structures of colonial, chauvinistic violence. They have no place at “pride”.

“Midsumma exemplifies these truths by partnering with oppressive and racist companies like NAB, Amazon and Woolworths, as well as genocidal L’Oréal, who has factories on illegally occupied Palestinian land. Midsumma welcomes the presence of violent colonial entity Victoria Police at their events, all while co-opting the language of queer identity and resistance to condemn backlash against their capitalist-driven, state-sanctioned distortion of “pride.”

“To suggest that “standing together” with genocide lovers is a necessary part of “pride” is ignorant of the history of queer protest and an attempt at suppressing queer rebellion, leaving behind the queer communities most staunch.

“Real pride is solidarity, not lip service.

“Real pride is resistance. Assimilation is death.”

Community groups call for Midsumma to do better

Last year’s Midsumma saw protestors clash with the Victoria Police contingent during the Pride march on February 4.

Shortly after, LGBTQIA+ activist group No Police At Pride (NPP) called for a boycott of the 2025 Midsumma Pride march, saying they were disappointed with Midsumma organisers for “failing to protect the safety of the queer community”.

“We have worked on this issue for several years only to be met with obstacles, weasel words, and violence,” said a NPP organiser in a statement. “Enough is enough. The choice is between cops and the community. Midsumma has chosen cops, we choose community.”

Civil Youth Resistance Movement and Queer Killjoys, two of the groups involved in the protest last year, posted images with the graphics on one of the posters, alongside a statement.

“Midsumma festival takes place on the STOLEN LANDS of the Wurundjeri Woi Wurrung and Boon Wurrung peoples,” the post reads. “No amount of land acknowledgements can pink-wash the blood from the hands of settler queers hell-bent on pinkwashing genocide in so-called “australia,” Palestine and around the world.”

It is not confirmed whether the protest groups are connected, or have a connection to the recent vandalism.

Police presence at Pride is becoming an increasingly contentious issue, with movements across Australia and the world advocating for their exclusion.

Multiple motions to ban the NSW Police Force from the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Parade were raised at the AGM, although all failed.

Pride in Protest spokesperson and Mardi Gras board member Damien Nguyen told Star Observer in December that it was only a matter of time before the police were banned at Mardi Gras.

“This is a big step forward, but it’s not quite a win. We’re disappointed that there has been a loss, but we know now that it’s a question of when, not if, the police will be removed from the parade.”