—

A historic vote on June 30 at the Methodist Conference in Birmingham, UK resulted in a clear win for LGBTQ+ Methodists who have long-fought for the right to be married within the Church.

The final vote tally had 254 in favour of changing the Church’s definition of marriage to 46 votes opposing. It is expected the first Methodist Church weddings for same-sex couples will begin sometime in the fall of 2021.

Methodism is the fourth-largest Christian group in the UK with 173,000 members and over 4000 churches.

Previously, the Church had defined marriage as a union between “one man and one woman.” Following the historic vote, the Church will amend its definition of marriage to read as “a life-long union in mind, body and spirit of two people who freely enter into it.”

Following prayerful consideration by the whole Church, the Methodist Conference today voted to confirm provisional resolutions on the principles or qualities of good relating, understanding of cohabitation and same sex marriages https://t.co/T7lqAKhWHL #methodistconf pic.twitter.com/DKx1QT1VQR — The Methodist Church (@MethodistGB) June 30, 2021

However, the Church included in its Standing Order a provision stating, “Within the Methodist Church this is understood in two ways: that marriage can only be between a man and a woman; that marriage can be between any two people. The Methodist Church affirms both understandings and makes provision in its Standing Orders for them.”

This ‘Freedom of Conscience’ clause says,”Under no circumstances does the conference require any person who is subject to the discipline of the Church…to officiate at or participate in the marriage of a particular couple, should it be contrary to the dictates of his or her conscience to do so.”

Same-sex marriage is still prohibited by both the Roman Catholic Church and the Church of England. The Methodist Church in Ireland is not subject to the change and nor does it have any plans to abide by the decision.

Support for the decision was swift, with messages of support from as afar away as New Zealand. Tony Franklin-Ross, a Methodist minister from the Methodist Church of New Zealand tweeted “with prayerful Thanksgiving from the Rainbow Methodists of the Methodist Church of New Zealand. We know something of this journey and so glad for the witness we can offer together of queer-inclusive Methodism.”

@rowlandmark With prayerful thanksgiving from the Rainbow Methodists of the Methodist Church of New Zealand. We know something of this journey, and so glad for the witness we can offer together of queer-inclusive Methodism. 🏳️‍🌈👏🏳️‍⚧️🌈 — Tony Franklin-Ross (@RevTonyFR) June 30, 2021

Sam McBratney, Chair of Dignity & Worth, tweeted “as well as giving hope to British Methodists, we also touch the lives of LGBTQ+ siblings in other parts of the world working for justice within their own Methodist churches.”

The Rev. Sonia Hicks, who made history as the first Black woman President of the Methodist Conference, spoke of the importance of inclusion in her address to the Conference. “How do we acknowledge the place that others are entitled to at God’s table? What are we willing to give up in order to give them space?…We are to find ways of issuing God’s invitation of acceptance to those we meet on a daily basis. No ifs, no buts…the slight inconveniences to us will make a big difference to those who are always at the back of the queue.”