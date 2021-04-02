—

With Midsumma and Melbourne International Comedy Festival both happening at the same time this year, there truly is art for everyone, from visual to screen to performances and parties. After the year that was 2020, our city has most certainly got its groove back.

Midsumma Festival returns this year from April 19 to May 5, 2021. The celebrations start early though with an Easter party. Here’s a list of the parties on the Midsumma calendar this April:

Barba Party Easter Edition – April 4

Queer lovers of good techno, sex positivity and fun sweaty times should certainly get in early to purchase a ticket to Barba’s next party – being held at Geddes Lane in the city. Known for throwing the queerest of dirty underground parties, with thumping music, subversive performance art and an inclusive vibe guaranteed, the Barba Party Easter Edition is one party you won’t want to miss.

Venue: Geddes Lane (Inflation Nightclub, 60 King St, Melbourne)

Date: Apr 4

Time:10pm

Honcho Disko Year 3000

Honcho Disko has for some years now featured at the heart of Melbourne’s queer arts and nightlife. Although they may have moved into a larger venue, the intimacy and coming together that has always been at the heart of these events is still very much alive. Honcho’s April edition will feature performance by Belial B’zarr, Thraxxy, Ira Luxuria, Gaff E, Pancetta Love and Sarah Birdgirl with DJ’s Sugar Plump Fairy and Peter Macnamara spinning tunes well into the night.

Venue: Inflation Nightclub, 60 King St, Melbourne

Dates: Apr 10

Time:10pm

ADAM + LUST – April 22 & 29

From 7pm upstairs in the ADAM lounge, expect curated music sets with a disco and funk-heavy lean, a relaxed vibe and a happy hour from 7-8pm. The LUST basement opens at 9pm. Venture down and you’ll find some of the most exciting resident and guest DJs. If you’re looking to make new friends or just hang out with a cheeky bunch of men, give ADAM + LUST a try, just don’t plan on having an early night!

Venue: Inflation, 60 King St, Melbourne

Dates: Apr 22 & 29

Time: 7pm

SUMMER ROLL: A ROLLERDISCO

Malt City Rollers are over the rainbow excited to let you know ‘we’re comin’ out like Donna’ for the Summer Roll. This event will have the friendliest rainbow family vibes, shining out across the floor as everybody shimmy and shakes to dancefloor favourites with DJs Fierce Brosnan, Pixelton, DJ Skittz and more taking to the decks to play a wicked mix of block party sounds

Venue: Retropolis, 1 Newman St, Preston

Date: Apr 24

Time: 3pm-1am

Homo Erotica

Midsumma’s most audacious dance party returns for 2021 with gala performances and a stellar DJ line-up including, Claire Morgan, Hyper Binary & Simona Castricum. This time round, Homo Erotica invites you to release your beast and expose your wildest, most provocative look through leather & gear, club kid, fetish, drag, glam, high fashion, au naturel; whatever it is, let it run wild.

Venue: Inflation, 60 King St Melbourne

Date: Apr 25

Time: 7pm-2am

Unicorns – The Come Back!

“Let’s get eco-glittery, body painted, watch some titty tassels twirl and have one big dance floor cry.”

Kicking off this giant come back party will be a special Unicorns Dating event which will roll straight into everyone’s favourite Unicorns Party – all back at this legendary parties home away from home, Rubix Warehouse in Brunswick. Expect all of the usual shenanigans (but with a slightly reduced COVID style capacity and maybe minus a kissing booth).

Venue: Rubix Warehouse 36 Phoenix St, Brunswick

Date: Apr 30

Time: 7pm