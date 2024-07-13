This article was originally published on City Hub.

Midsumma, Australia’s leading queer arts and cultural organisation, is in urgent need of new office accommodation after it was “unexpectedly” asked the vacate its current premises by the end of the week.

Just six months ahead of the forthcoming Midsumma Festival, the organisation has put out a public call to the community for leads in finding new office space,

According to Midsumma the unexpected timing of the eviction left it with no choice but to move non-essential items into storage and transition to remote work temporarily, while it looks for new office space in Melbourne CBD.

“While the timing of this has come about unexpectedly, we have been planning to secure new office accommodation for some time. Despite our considerable efforts to secure a lease for a new office, Midsumma has been unable to secure a suitable tenancy at an affordable rate,” Midsumma said in a statement.

New Management Of Building Broke Promise

Midsumma organises the Midsumma Festival, the annual Pride march in St Kilda, Victoria’s Pride festival and the one-day street Pride street party in North Melbourne. The next edition of the Midsumma Festival, its flagship event, is scheduled to be held from January 19 to February 9, 2055.