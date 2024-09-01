Misia Butler Shares Transmasculine Love Story In New Show, Kaos

It’s been less than a week since it launched on Netflix but, Kaos, starring Jeff Goldblum and Misia Butler is already trending worldwide.

The latest offering from the streaming giant focuses on the lives of the Greek gods and has some big names.

Joining Jeff Goldblum and Misia Butler on the hit show are the likes of Billie Piper, David Thewlis and Suzy Izzard.

Misia Butler leads as Caeneus in Kaos

Since landing on Netflix the dark comedy Kaos has captivated audiences with it’s sharp wit and dry humour.

Focussing on the traditional Greek Gods, in particular Zeus (Goldblum) and the potential end of the world, Kaos has a lot going on.

With so many of the Gods featured in the main line up of characters viewers are treated to an array of diverse cast bringing this story to life.

While the story is rife with queer moments throughout the season, the creators have brought the character of Caeneus to life with gentle authenticity.

In Greek mythology Caeneus was told as a woman who was transformed into a man by their father the sea-god Poseidon.

Bringing the character to life is transmasculine actor Misia Butler who features as a central character in Kaos and most importantly features as a leading love interest in the show.

It’s the type of role that Butler never dreamed he would be cast in, he told Yahoo UK recently.

“It’s so hard sometimes to see yourself, there’s so many tales that we go through in our lives — there’s the romantic lead, the workplace person, the son” he said.

“And one that I really struggled with growing up was the idea that I’d ever be a romantic lead.”

Now with his new role in the hit show Butler is living out something he never thought imaginable.

“To be able to play Caeneus in Netflix’s KAOS has really changed that perspective in me, and I hope that it does that for other people.”

“I think that his romantic plotline with Riddy (Aurora Perrineau), as a trans masculine person, puts people like me in that sphere” he gushed.

Bringing the characters to life with authenticity to their mythological heritage is well crafted in the show and Butler praised the writing of Caeneus.

“Caeneus’ character brings in his transness in a really subtle way” he explained.

“I think it’s very embedded in his story in the show, and I think that it’s really beautifully done. But I think what Charlie Covell [the show’s creator] does amazingly with it is that it’s present without being all-encompassing to the story.”

“With any good written character you feel a connection, you feel a part of yourself reflected in them and I think there’s aspects of me in him, but I don’t necessarily bring too much of me to him because it was all there on the page.”

Kaos is now streaming on Netflix worldwide.