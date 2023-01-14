—

The Aussie music critic gave the audience more than they bargained for. Photo: @holmenswift/Twitter

Australian music critic Ian ‘Molly’ Meldrum surprised the audience at Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert in Melbourne with more than just his appearance as he mooned the crowd.

Originally Meldrum was in the audience when the singer paid tribute to his long-time friend/frenemy, telling the crowd that Meldrum was “quite honestly a national treasure.”

Meldrum then joined the singer onstage during John’s performance of The B*tch Is Back, sharing a hug and kiss with the singer before he decided to drop his pants and flash the crowd.

Seeing Meldrum’s bare arse was a sight the audience was not prepared for.

Social Media’s Mixed Reactions

The act has ignited a storm on social media, with one concertgoer tweeting a video of the act with the caption “if seeing Molly Meldrum’s bare bum was on your 2023 bingo card, here you go.”

If seeing Molly Meldrum’s bare bum was on your 2023 bingo card, here you go. (From tonight’s Elton John concert at AAMI Park Melbourne) pic.twitter.com/7B7OYZWhgl — Tish (@oztish) January 13, 2023

“Was 2 rows away and saw way more than we bargained for. Elton did not look amused either way…Oh Molly,” one user commented.

“More wrinkles than my linen shirt which needs ironing,” another said.

One user humorously added a gif of a hairless cat shaking its behind with the caption “Molly shakin’ it at the Elton John concert.”

Molly shakin’ it at the Elton John concert pic.twitter.com/QRzngcD10a — 💃🏼bond🐝jameson💕bond🕺🏼 (@shazeej) January 13, 2023

Meldrum and John’s Friendship

After meeting back in 1971, the pair have been long-time friends with Meldrum even serving as John’s best man for his 1984 Sydney wedding.

The pair have had breaks in the friendship over the decades, with the longest one being seven years but patched things back up in private before John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road concert in Melbourne in 2019.

“It was just Elton and I, talking about the old days and our wonderful friendship,” Meldrum told the Herald Sun at the time.

“It was lovely. We had a great conversation. We talked about when we first met, all the things we’ve been through, and how important our friendship is.”