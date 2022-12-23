—

UK documentary My Massive C**k is coming to the streaming service Stan, early next year.

The documentary follows a group of British men as they talk about the benefits and troubles of lugging around an extra-large penis.

Advertisement

Thicker Than My Forearm

One of the men featured in the documentary is Joe, 22, who reveals, while wearing grey sweatpants, that he can not walk down the street without attracting eyes to his crotch.

In a clip, Joe says, “It’s about nine and a half now, and I’m 5’6’’. That’s 66 inches. So it’s nearly a 12th of my height.

“The scaling is off; quite off. It’s thicker than my forearm. It’s about seven around. I can get my hand around my wrist quite easily, but I can’t get my hands on my c**k.”

Later on, he reveals that “there’s been a lot of times where people talk to me kind of just like, ‘Oh you’ve got a massive c**k. I kind of want to try that. Let’s just… F**k it, let’s just go.’ But a couple of times where people have been like, ‘Naw, you’re a nice guy, but we won’t have sex, in case I die.’”

You have to see it to believe it 😆 Find out more about the lives of the extra well-endowed in My Massive C**k, stream free on All 4. pic.twitter.com/suxv14M7Wu — Channel 4 (@Channel4) October 27, 2022

‘I Do Get Lightheaded When Fully Hard’

Matt, who is also featured in the documentary, has a 10.5 inch penis.

“I do get lightheaded when fully hard,” he says.

He is thinking about getting a penis reduction. One of the reasons, he gives, is that he has been objectified in past relationships.

Advertisement

My Massive C**k originally aired in October on Channel 4 in the UK.