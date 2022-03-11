—

By Joshua Morris

My name is Josh. I’m a cis, white 52-year-old male. I’ve been married to my fine, fierce wife for over 20 years and we have two awesome teenage kids. One’s cis, one’s trans.

I’ve never been the target of much in the way of prejudice, though I’ve seen waves of hatred and ignorance directed at my brothers and sisters in the rainbow community, our First Nations community, the Asian community, the Muslim community, and 51% of the population – women, throughout my life. I’ve marched, and I’ve modelled, but I’ve not had much skin in the game. Until now.

We Are Traded in Votes and Manoeuvres to Score Points

Now, my 13-year-old daughter is a political football, and we are political expendable capital. We are traded in votes and manoeuvres designed to score points and bolster votes, rather than being where we want to be – left alone to live a normal life.

I do not want to spend my days calling the offices of Labour MPs, so that I can impart to them how damaging their support for the Religious Discrimination Bill is. I want them to lead with a vision of Australia that is tolerant and kind. I’m tired of their small target approach. I do not want to spend my days calling the 5 rebel Liberals to thank them, especially Dr Katie Allen and Dr Fiona Martin, but I did.

My Trans Child is Just Like Your Cis Child

My trans child is just like your cis child, with one exception – she was born in the wrong body. That’s it. That’s where it ends. She’s still a kid, a teen with awesome taste in music, and a great sense of style that she’s always possessed.

My trans child is not your political football.

My trans child is still just a kid.

What kind of adult chooses to pick on a kid?

I’m asking you, Scott Morrison?

I’m asking you, Australian Christian Lobby?

I’m asking you, Mark Latham?

Joshua Morris is a husband, father of two humans, one dog and one cat. He’s a photographer and sometime musician.