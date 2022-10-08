—

Podoroska says the support she received from Naya helped her during her ten months in recovery from injuries. Photos: Nadia Podoroska/Facebook

Argentinian tennis player Nadia Podoroska has recently spoken up about her sexuality and her relationship with fellow tennis player Guillermina Naya in a recent interview with Clay.

Following the footsteps of Daria Kasatkina of Russia, Podoroska has now become the second high-profile tennis player to come out within women’s tennis recently.

Advertisement

Tennis Legend Billie Jean King Sends Support

Podoroska has received support from the tennis community, with first outed tennis player and legend, Billie Jean King sending her congratulations via Twitter.

“Congratulations to WTA player Nadia Podoroska on her announcement,” King tweeted.

Thank you very much, BJK.

I respect you for everything you represent to us. You are a true role model in the fight for equality in sport and beyond sport 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/8QE3kKXfWg — Nadia Podoroska (@nadiapodoroska) October 6, 2022

“Living authentically takes such courage, but it is always worth it.”

Naya’s Support During Podoroska’s Recovery

Advertisement

“I was able to be in Argentina with my parents,” Podoroska said.

“That affection and positive energy of being at home helped a lot. Then I went to Spain, I was fine because it seemed like it would be a short time before I could compete again.”

“When I knew it would be longer, my mum was able to visit me. Then my girlfriend came to see me. That’s how it started to happen,” Podoroska explained.”

Currently ranked #203 in the world, she hopes to bounce back and surpass her previous career goal at the Roland Garros semi-finals back in 2020.

“I want to become number one in the world and win a Grand Slam. One of my biggest dreams is that Argentine women’s tennis develop more players and tournaments,” she said.

“South American players have many disadvantages. It is much more complicated to live in that part of the world. That’s why I live in Europe. It would be a dream to help change that disadvantage.”